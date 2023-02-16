Upcoming Houston Food Events: Taking Greece by Land and Sea

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Standout fine dining restaurant March, 1624 Westheimer, has reopened for spring, exploring Greece and its culinary roots from land and sea alongside thoughtful selections of some of Greece’s most iconic wines and producers.
Led by chef-partner Felipe Riccio and culinary director Amber Burling, the menu presents dishes such as crispy kataifi filled with shrimp, dill and orange and topped with kaluga caviar (served in The Lounge at the beginning of the dining experience), olive oil focused dishes from olive oil panna cotta to horiatiki (a seasonal Green farmers salad), and plays on popular dishes like a souvlaki made with grilled A-5 Wagyu served with lemon potatoes and nepitella yogurt. The Lounge has also expanded its hours, offering reservations for cocktail services beginning at 7 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday, plus reservations for bar seating.
Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar, 550 Heights, will be hosting a “Lundi Gras Crawfish Boil” on President’s Day, Monday, February 20. Folks can kick back from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to enjoy crawfish by the pound (until sold out), with drink specials and a build your own masquerade mask table. No reservations or tickets required.
Musaafer executive chef Mayank Istwal has launched a series of worldly collaborations with chefs of different backgrounds from around the globe, dubbed the "4 Hands by Musaafer." Each event will feature two chefs, four hands, and a distinctive fusion of cuisines, with the first featuring Burmese chef Suu Khin (a MasterChef finalist) on Wednesday, February 22 at 7 p.m. Seats are $190 per person plus tax and gratuity.
Go Texan Day will kick off rodeo season on Friday, February 24, and Goode Co. Armadillo Palace, 5109 Kirby, is celebrating with live music, outdoor cooking and drinks, boot shining, corn hole, and a vantage point of the Trail Ride. Attendance is free and all ages are welcome, but spots are first come, first serve.
The Houston Farmers Market, 2520 Airline, will host its first ever Rodeo Festival on Saturday, February 25 from noon to 6 p.m., featuring a lineup of local Houston singers and songwriters along with family friendly activities including mechanical bull riding, a petting zoo, and appearances by Roly the Cowboy Clown,, plus its lineup with HFM vendors, food and beverage offerings and a special rodeo market.
Trattoria Sofia, 911 West 11th, invites guests to A Night in Friuli –– a four-course Italian wine dinner featuring wines from Volpe Pasini & Schiopetto — on Monday, February 27 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $150 per person, excluding tax and 20 percent gratuity. Reservations are required at 713-804-0429 or via OpenTable Experience.