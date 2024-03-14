Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Tequila Tasting and 57 Years of Texas-Creole

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, is celebrating its storied history with special 57th Anniversary menus this March. Before the Texas-Creole house opened its doors back in 1967, the venue was the first home of the Houston Junior League, and Brennan’s went on to host many Houston Junior League fêtes. Now through March 28, guests can get a nostalgic look into the building’s past with multicourse brunch, lunch and dinner menus inspired by these parties, with throwback dishes from Cream of Poblano Soup and Gulf Shrimp Orleans to Crabmeat Imperial and Coconut Buttermilk Pie.
Beginning Wednesday, March 20, Ouisie’s Table Restaurant & Gardens, 3939 San Felipe, is opening the doors to its hidden patio gardens and offering a special menu of Insatiable Glass rosé wines. Guests can pay $19 for a glass of wine and enjoy endless refills. The Insatiable Glass special will continue through June 20 for both lunch and dinner.
All-inclusive tasting experience Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting is going down at The Woodlands Country Club, 100 Grand Fairway, on Thursday, March 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. Industry experts will be on hand to guide, educate and share their passion with attendees about all things tequila while guests enjoy food, music, and tequila/mezcal. Tickets are $45 in advance or $50 at the door.
The family-friendly Tomball German Heritage Festival returns to Old Downtown on Friday, March 22 through Sunday, March 23. Festival goers can expect 200+ vendors, roaming street performances and cultural music, and festival fare from German eats to beer and wine. The event is free to attend, with free parking and a weekend shuttle service.
Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar, will host award-winning NYC cocktail bar Employees Only for a special pop up at its speakeasy bar and lounge, Bandista, for two special nights. Featuring five Employees Only house cocktails, the pop-up will take place from 5 p.m. to midnight on Tuesday, March 26 and Wednesday, March 27. Reservations are required for 90-minute seatings on this special evening, benefitting Camp H-Town.
The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards will celebrate Houston’s finest food and beverage industry professionals, as selected by their peers, held at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards, on Wednesday, March 27 at 7 p.m. (6 p.m. VIP). Guests can catch the awards ceremony and mingle with the nominees while enjoying local bites and drinks. Tickets are $60 for general admission and $125 for VIP.