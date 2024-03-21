Upcoming Houston Food Events: Bourbon, Latin Fare and BBQ with the Bunny

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Chef Willet Feng hosts his tenth Anti Burger Club along with chef Stephen Perez at burger-chan, 5353 West Alabama, on Monday, March 25. The special dinner will feature itameshi, or Italian food with Japanese touches—think caprese sushi rolls, tagliatelle with miso bolognese and black sesame panna cotta; plus lesser-known Italian beers and wines to pair. Food will be available for dine-in and takeout from 5 to 8 p.m. with no reservations or tickets required.
Mutiny Wine Room, 1124 Usener, will host a luxury Smith Devereux Wine Dinner on Wednesday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m. Cost for the four-course, wine-paired meal is $150 per person, plus tax and gratuity.
Houston’s 50-year old restaurant Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, will host a Bourbon Dinner on Thursday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m. The evening will kick off with passed appetizers and the famed French 95 cocktail, followed by four courses paired to a bourbon cocktail and neat sip of the bourbon being used. Cost is $89 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required by calling 713-528-2264.
On Saturday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feges BBQ, 8217 Long Point, will host its 3rd Annual Easter Party at the Spring Branch location. Perfect for families, guests can enjoy an Easter egg hunt for the kiddos, pictures with the Easter Bunny, face painting, balloon animals, Easter crafts and more. Easter egg hunt starts at 11 a.m.
Folks can get a taste of Latin flavors at the Sazon Latin Food Festival, held at Karbach Brewery from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 30. Expect Latin food vendors, Karbach brews, live music and fun. The event is free to attend.
To celebrate the Houston Open, FM Kitchen & Bar, 1112 Shepherd, will host a Golf Simulator by Balls & Clubs on Saturday, March 30th from 3 to 7 p.m.
Heights & Co., 1343 Yale, will also celebrate the famed golf tournament by featuring $10 cocktails including Classic and Chipotle Bloody Marys and Houston Open Arnold Palmers.
Black Restaurant Week Houston once again joins the nationwide tour, kicking off on Sunday, March 31 and running through Sunday, April 14. Inviting locals to discover black-owned restaurants food trucks, sweets, and more across Houston, Beaumont and surrounding areas, the 2024 campaign focuses on restimulating local economies within the Black community by promoting culinary businesses and professionals who cannot afford costly marketing campaigns. Spotlighted local favorites include Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill, The Fry Guys, Ray’s Real Pit BBQ Shack, Pure Noire Urban Wineries and Taste of Nigeria.