The 10 Best Desserts in Houston

EXPAND The tres leches at Americas is a well-established force in the Houston dessert scene. Photo by Erika Kwee

There’s dessert and then there’s dessert—the uniquely Houston, show-stopping kind that might warrant a birthday treat, showing off to an out-of-town visitor or just obsessive contemplation. Many of the following sweets have achieved cult-like status among Houston diners. However, those who doesn't like the suggested dessert offerings here can rest assured that they will likely find something else on the dessert menu at any of these restaurants to suit their palates.

Here are ten of the best classic desserts in Houston.

EXPAND The Bayou Goo at House of Pies: a collision of lush and creamy. Photo by Erika Kwee

10. Bayou Goo from House of Pies, multiple locations: The charm of this pie starts with a thick base swirled with cheesecake, pecan chunks, rich custard and chocolate. It ends with plumes of whipped cream layered on so thickly that there's almost a one-to-one ratio between filling and cream: it's pure, trashy diner indulgence. Plus, extra points for the nostalgic quality of House of Pies plus the fact that you can procure this pie at any hour, day or night.

The chocolate souffle at Tony's comes drizzled with chocolate sauce. Photo by Annie Nguyen

9. Souffle from Tony's, 3755 Richmond: The masterpiece of a chocolate soufflé at Tony’s arrives hot from the oven, whipped egg whites puffing the foamy walls to ethereally light peaks. It rides the line of being airy yet doughy in the center, doused in a glossy accent of rich chocolate sauce. Souffles can be made in a variety of flavors including Grand Marnier, pecan praline and bananas foster but is there really any choice aside from chocolate?

This shaggy white cake is generously draped in a rich and dense cream cheese frosting. Photo by Dessert Gallery

8. Italian Cream Cake from Dessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby: The Dessert Gallery gets it right with practically every decadent layer cake they make but the Italian cream cake is a particularly dreamy offering. That's especially for those who may eschew chocolate. The shaggy, slightly crumbly layers of white cake are punctuated by chopped nuts. While the cake tends to veer just slightly towards the drier side of the scale, an ample blanket of dense cream cheese frosting provides any needed moisture and plenty of texture thanks to a roll in toasted coconut flakes.

EXPAND Sticky toffee pudding lives up to its name at Hunky Dory. Photo by Hailey West

7. Sticky Toffee Pudding from Hunky Dory, 1801 North Shepherd: This date-studded cake is so legendary that Hunky Dory brought back a version to fill the void that Feast left when it closed in 2013. The little round of sticky, gooey steamed cake comes soaked in a toffee sauce with undertones of molasses until extraordinarily moist, served alongside a dollop of clotted cream.

Mom's chocolate cake from Benjy's is a slice of homemade indulgence. Photo by Robert Sykes

6. Mom’s Chocolate Cake from Benjy’s, multiple locations: The fudgy yet light chocolate cake served in wedges at Benjy’s is the actual recipe of the owner’s mother and is rumored to be made daily by the owner's mother herself. Slathered in a decadent, pecan-speckled ganache, the rich cake can be replicated at home thanks to several recipes published online but an equally delicious outcome isn't guaranteed. It's probably better to just go have one from the master.

Tiny Boxwood's acclaimed chocolate chip cookie took top honors in a city-wide chocolate-chip cookie tasting. Photo by Erika Kwee

5. Chocolate Chip Cookie from Tiny Boxwood's, 3614 W Alabama. The humble appearance of this cookie belies the homemade-flavor magic that the Tiny’s folks have managed to capture in their recipe. This cookie, the nearly universal people’s choice pick for the best chocolate chip cookie in Houston offers crisp, buttery edges, supple and slightly gooey centers, melting ripples of high-quality chocolate and the indefinable flavor of nostalgia. Cookies are baked off in small batches multiple times an hour to ensure a fresh supply.