These Houston-Area Grocery Stores Are Open on Thanksgiving Day 2016

Forgot something for Thanksgiving dinner? Have no fear, these Houston-area grocery stores are here! Photo by Nathan Huth

Whether you forgot an ingredient for your famous cornbread stuffing, need some last minute desserts, or simply enjoy living on the edge, here's a list of the grocery/convenience stores that will be open in Houston this Thanksgiving Day:

Central Market: Open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Holiday Hotline: 713-386-1785. Instacart delivery available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CVS: Open normal hours (check individual locations for pharmacy hours).

H-Mart: Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

H-E-B: Stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Instacart delivery will be available within delivery zones from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Related Stories Some of Our Favorite Thanksgiving Food Posts Ever

Fiesta: All locations will be open until 7 p.m. Check individual locations for opening times, as they vary.

Foodarama: All locations will be open, with varying hours below.

Closing at 2 p.m. – 5665 Beechnut, 1805 Ella

Closing at 3 p.m. – 11502 Wilcrest, 4805 Old Galveston Road, 11021 Fuqua, 15915 South Post Oak, 7320 Antoine, 1603 Cartwright

Closing at 4 p.m. – 10810 South Post Oak, 4425 West Fuqua

Bonus: On Black Friday, the stores will be running a promotion—purchase a $50 gift card for $40 or $100 gift card for $75.

Kroger: All stores open at normal time and close at 4 p.m. ClickList Pick-Up will be available with the last pick-up window from noon to 1 p.m.

Phoenicia Specialty Foods (Downtown): Open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. MKT Bar will be closed.

Phoenicia Specialty Foods (Westheimer): Open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Randalls: Thanksgiving holiday hours are 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Target: All stores will open doors at 6 p.m. (beware the early Black Friday rush).

Walgreens: Locations open normal hours.

Walmart: 24-hour stores will be open all day. Most locations will be open regular hours, with Black Friday sales starting at 6 p.m.

Whole Foods: Locations will be open with varying hours, with Instacart available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Post Oak

7 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Bellaire, Champions, Katy, Kirby, Montrose, Sugar Land, Voss, Woodlands

7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Westchase

Don’t want to leave the house? Check out grocery delivery services like Burpy, InstaCart and Shipt.

