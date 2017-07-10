This Week in Houston Food Events: Tongue-Cut Sparrow Goes Tiki

EXPAND Formal cocktail bar Tongue-Cut Sparrow is taking in a one-night-only dip into the tiki pond. Photo by Julie Soefer Photography

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Tuesday, July 11

Summerfest at the Rice University Farmers Market

Hit the Rice Farmers Market, 6100 Main, for special summer celebration from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Market goers can expect farmers market vendors, refreshments from local breweries, activities for kids, live music and a cooking demo from Rice University Housing and Dining chefs.

Tongue-Cut Flamingo at Tongue-Cut Sparrow

Tongue-Cut Sparrow, 310, will host its first in a series of "bird-motivated" events, in which the bar will dramatically change its theme, from cocktails to attire and décor. Tongue-Cut Flamingo will be a modern tiki bar, showcasing the staff's “rich, longstanding, unhealthy relationship” with the tiki world. Hit it from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

New Orleans Master Chefs Dinner at Harold’s Restaurant, Bar and Terrace

Beginning at 6:30 p.m., Harold’s Restaurant, Bar and Terrace, 350 West 19th, will host the second New Orleans Master Chefs Dinner. For $80 per person, plus tax and gratuity, guests can learn the stories of the featured African American master chefs, which each recipe credited to a specific chef of New Orleans and paired with wine selected by chef Antoine Ware. The meal begins with passed appetizers and bubbles, followed by oysters Rockefeller, shrimp Clemenceau, pork grillades and pineapple upside down cake. Reservations can be made online or by calling 713-360-6204.

Woodford Reserve Tasting at Reserve

Reserve 101, 1201 Caroline, is hosting a Woodford Reserve tasting at 6:30 p.m. Attendees can enjoy Bourbon, Double Oak, and Rye expressions. Tickets are available for $20 and all proceeds will go to the Rescued Pets Movement.

Wednesday, July 12

National Pecan Pie Day at Three Brothers Bakery

Three Brothers Bakery is introducing a pecan pie latte to its in-house coffee program at all three locations, 4036 South Braeswood, 12393 Kingsride, 4606 Washington. Also know as The Memory Maker and featuring the same flavor profile as the bakery's award-winning pecan pie, the latte will launch this week. On the actual holiday, July 12, all locations will offer 10 percent off an pecan pie with a purchase of a pecan pie latte, available in store only.

Bastille Day at Rainbow Lodge

Guests are invited to a Bastille Day celebration at Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The French National Day commemorates the Storming of the Bastille on 14 July 1789, a turning point of the French Revolution; as such, the dinner will feature wines from Liberation de Paris winery alongside dishes including lentil salad, crispy sweetbreads with roasted cauliflower, golden raisins and capers; duck leg confit with green olives over herbed couscous, and chocolate-drizzled vanilla cream puffs. Cost is $35 per person ($40 day of) and includes wine, food, tax and service. Call 713-861-8666 to reserve seats.

Sundown at the Grove

The Grove, 1611 Lamar, continues its Sundown at the Grove summer series, featured every Wednesday evening through August 30 (5:30 to 8 p.m.). Patrons can enjoy samples from featured local craft breweries (or wineries) alongside DJ sets and savory food pairings with made-to-order food stations, with this week’s Sundown featuring Back Pew Brewing. Tickets are $20.

Chocolate & Bourbon at Araya Artisan Chocolate

Araya at Uptown, 1141 Uptown Park, invites guests to train their palate with every sip of Woodford Reserve Bourbon at this interactive tasting. Guests will enjoy a complimentary flight of three bourbons, cheese, nuts, fruits and a selection of bourbon chocolates. The event runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and cost is $39 per person.

Landry’s “Dining through the Decades” at La Griglia

Landry’s Inc. continues its Houston Chef Series: “Dining through the Decades” with 20th century inspired dishes from chef Luis Rubio of La Griglia, 2002 West Gray. The private and exclusive dining experience will feature five wine-paired courses, including oysters Rockefeller, fish sticks and chips, and beef Wellington with Milanese risotto. Dinner is at 7 p.m. and cost is $95 per person or $80 for Landry’s Select Club members (plus tax and gratuity).

Thursday, July 13

National French Fry Day at Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Fry lovers can celebrate National French Fry Day at Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons from 6 to 8 p.m. The brewery will be serving up handcut frites alongside a topping bar — featuring awesomeness like Santo queso, Fancy Lawnmower sriracha, chili, pulled pork, remoulade and habanero ketchup. Tickets are $25 and include food, beer and a 23rd anniversary pint glass.

Friday, July 14

Bastille Day at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, invites guests to a special Bastille Day (La Fête Nationale) celebration. The evening will feature live music and a four-course dinner accompanied by two wine pairing options, with highlights including Pavé De Fletan D’Alaska (seared halibut, fennel and carrot mousseline, roasted chicken jus) and Magret De Canard Aux Pêches (roasted duck breast, caramelized yellow nectarines, citrus gastrique). Cost is $78 per person, with wine pairings for $24 or $48. Dinner is served from 5 p.m. to close. Call 832-668-5808.

Bastille Day Dinner at Le Bistro at Culinary Institute Lenotre

Beginning at 6:30 p.m., Le Bistro at Culinary Institute Lenotre, 7070 Allensby, will celebrate Bastille Day with a night of fine gastronomy and French music to commemorate the storming of the Bastille during the 1789 French Revolution. Composed of three interactive buffets, the special event will feature dishes like beef bourguignon, honey lemon glazed chicken, mussels meuniere, duck rillettes, salmon gravlax, mushroom tartlets, cheese plates and a Lenotre signature dessert selection. There will also be live music and a wine pairing branded with a choice of well-rounded Pinot Noir, voluptuous Chardonnay or refreshing Rosé. Guests can register online for only $55, plus tax, gratuity and beverages (kids 12 and under are 50 percent off and kids under 5 are free).

Viva El Tequila Fest at Cadillac Bar

Cadillac Bar, 1802 Shepherd, will host the second annual Viva El Tequila Fest from 7 to 10 p.m. Guests can expect face-painting and dancing; tequila, house cocktail and beer samples; and tacos from Cadillac Bar’s food truck, Taco Me Crazy. General Amigos tickets are $40 ($35 for Landry’s Select Club Members) and include drink samples, a taco and vendor giveaways. El Presidente tickets are $60 ($50 for Landry’s Select Club Members) and include extra food, beer samples and luxury Tequila brand samples.

Saturday, July 15

North of the Border Enchiladas Class at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Enchilada Queen Sylvia Casares will be holding court at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, rolling tortillas and teaching a special enchilada class from 1 to 4 p.m. Attendees will learn how to make favorites like the Lubbock (West Texas-style enchiladas), Hidalgo Red Enchiladas (carnitas with very spicy red sauce) and Donna Enchiladas (beef enchiladas). The cost for the hands-on class is $64 per person and includes all materials, the class and a meal. To register, visit sylviasenchiladas.com or call 713-334-7295.

Creole Afternoon Tea: Mad Hatter Event at Brennan’s of Houston

Join Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, for a Mad Hatter Tea Party from 2 to 2 p.m. The majestic event will feature a themed photo area, variety of teas, Creole-style tea sandwiches and scrumptious pastries. Cost is $45 plus tax and gratuity or $55 with a sparkling selection. Call 713-522-9711.

Sunday, July 16

The Feast of Saint Arnold at Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Saint Arnold, 2000 Lyons, will be hosting the Feast of Saint Arnold, its annual fundraiser for Texas Children’s Hospital’s Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. The feast features four courses — lamb, pork, fish and fowl, all served simultaneously and family-style (and as this is a medieval feast, utensils are optional). Reservations are $135 each and include all food, beer and a ceramic mug.

Killen's STQ has unleashed a new bar and happy hour menu. Photo by Dragana Harris

New specials

Bar menu and happy hour at Killen's STQ

Killen's STQ, 2231 South Voss, has announced the launch of a bar menu, featuring a curated mix of new and familiar small plates (from pork rillette toasts to duck confit quesadillas and tandoori beef skewers). The bites can be paired with new summery cocktails like the Sangringa, Monkberry Moon Delight and the Blinker during happy hour (weekdays, 4 to 6 p.m.), when all featured bites and sips are $7-$12.

Fifth anniversary menu update at Cottonwood

Anticipating its fifth anniversary, Cottonwood, 3422 North Shepherd, has added five new items to its already awesome menu. Hit the bar and patio to feast on a panko-crusted boudin burger with remoulade, wings three ways, and crispy chicken strips and frites with honey mustard. Be sure to also look out for the return of two old favorites, broiled Gulf oysters and turkey panini.

