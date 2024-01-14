Navigation
Houston's MLK Parades Postponed Thanks to Expected Bad Weather Monday

January 14, 2024 9:41PM

Expected overnight temperatures
The city of Houston has sent out an alert that the the possibility of freezing rain Monday after temperatures are expected to drop significantly overnight Sunday, it has decided to postpone the Houston downtown  Martin Luther King Jr. parade scheduled for Monday morning.

In a statement, Mayor John Whitmire said:

"I made this decision based on the advice of Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, HFD Chief Sam Peña, and George Buenik, director of the Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Public Safety, who all agreed that postponing the parade is in the best interest of public safety for parade participants, observers, and first responders.
"For several years, the City of Houston and the Black Heritage Society have joined to hold the parade to honor Dr. King's life and legacy. While we cannot come together because of the forecast for dangerous wintery conditions, I urge everyone to take a moment on MLK Day to reflect on Dr. King's teachings. Please check in on your family, friends, and neighbors to ensure they have what they need during the day and evening tomorrow."
Also Sunday night, although organizers of the 30th annual MLK Grand Parade reportedly had initially said it would go on as planned, the city also postponed its parade and a related trail ride.

According to Space City Weather, by Monday morning temperatures will be in the low 30s with light showers in some areas. There will likely be patches of ice across bridges and overpasses.

In addition, ERCOT has asked everyone to conserve energy Monday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. when the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the flow of electric power in most of Texas, expects there to be high demands on the state's power supply. 
