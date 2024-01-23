Wet Wednesday Morning Commutes Predicted For Houston Area

Houston residents should not expect a wet weather reprieve on Wednesday, as forecasts indicate showers and thunderstorms will likely settle back into the area during the early morning hours and persist on and off throughout the day.
According to Space City Weather, unlike Tuesday’s rainfall, which concentrated north of Interstate 10 and stayed away from the Houston metro area, precipitation along the coast could push into the city.
The potential for these storms to move further inland may complicate Wednesday’s morning commute and result in another one to three inches of rain in the region. This is in addition to the multiple inches of rain collected on Monday and Tuesday.
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch on Tuesday afternoon to alert those taking to the roads in the evening or heading to work or school on Wednesday morning of the potential for street flooding caused by the excessive rainfall.
Houston NWS also warned of a minor risk for severe weather, with the possibility of strong winds and hail as the main hazards. The flood watch is set to end Wednesday morning but could be extended as showers and thunderstorms may cause flooding to low-lying bodies of water and flood-prone locations.
Meteorologists at Space City Weather maintained the Stage 1 Flood alert they issued on Monday, as rainfall is forecasted to continue through Thursday. A weak front expected to move into Houston may bring one more round of wet weather on Thursday morning and possibly Friday before conditions dry up into the weekend.
This story will be updated as needed.