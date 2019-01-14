 


4
For a true enchilada education, stop by Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen.
Photo by Jesse Sendejas Jr.

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Enchiladas

Houston Press | January 14, 2019 | 5:00am
AA

Best Enchiladas: Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen’s signature dish has been recognized as some of the most delicious in the country (USA Today), state (Texas Monthly) and city (Houston Press Best of Houston, as recently as 2016). The enchilada market here is saturated, so cynics may find it tempting to scoff at too many accolades heaped upon a single establishment. The only remedy to such skepticism is to drag the jaded diner to Sylvia’s Woodway or Eldridge locations and have them sample the acclaimed menu. Once there, they’ll have to narrow their choices from variations including the usual suspects (cheese, ground beef, chicken, shrimp) and more interesting stuffers (veggies, carnitas, queso fresco, crab, to name a few). They’re all tucked neatly into handmade tortillas and topped with fresh, drool-inducing gravies.

Continue Reading

Sylvia’s has built a lasting legacy over 20 years and its namesake, Sylvia Casares, has been dubbed “The Enchilada Queen.” She’s done more than elevate a simple food roll into royalty, she’s literally written the book on the subject (a cookbook – you can find it on Amazon). Long live The Queen.

6401 Woodway, Houston
713-334-7295
1140 Eldridge Parkway, Houston
832-230-3842
sylviasenchiladas.com

Readers' Choice: Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

