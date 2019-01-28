 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
4
The falafel at Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine is crisp, flavorful, and pairs beautifully with fresh hummus or baba ganoush.
The falafel at Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine is crisp, flavorful, and pairs beautifully with fresh hummus or baba ganoush.
Photo by Hamza Nahhas

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Mediterranean

Houston Press | January 28, 2019 | 4:30am
AA

Best Mediterranean Restaurant: Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine

It’s hard not to love Aladdin; so popular that they had to rent a separate lot for overflow parking. Walking into the modest, cafeteria style-restaurant in Montrose, and seeing the hot pitas come out of the oven, is enough to make anyone’s mouth water. But the eye candy doesn’t stop at the pita bread.

Related Stories

Continue Reading

Large plates of fresh hummus and baba ganoush, not to mention the fresh assortment of salads and the addictive roasted cauliflower, hit the spot every time. Add a protein — a plate of lamb chicken kebabs — a cup of freshly squeezed juice, and throw in a piece of baklava, and you’ve got a meal that is not only affordable and plentiful, but satisfyingly delicious.

912 Westheimer
713-942-2321
1737 West 34th (new: Garden Oaks)
713-681-6257
aladdinshouston.com

Readers' Choice: Fadi's Mediterranean Grill

Dairy Ashford location
12360 Westheimer, Suite A, Houston
281-556-8390
fadiscuisine.com/locations

Memorial at I-10 location
10403 Katy Freeway, Suite 150, Houston
832-831-1177
fadiscuisine.com/locations

Sugar Land location
716 Highway 6, Sugar Land
281-313-3144
fadiscuisine.com/locations

Katy location
21792 Katy Freeway, Katy
832-321-5233
fadiscuisine.com/locations

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: