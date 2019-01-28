Best of Houston® 2019: Best Mediterranean

Best Mediterranean Restaurant: Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine
It’s hard not to love Aladdin; so popular that they had to rent a separate lot for overflow parking. Walking into the modest, cafeteria style-restaurant in Montrose, and seeing the hot pitas come out of the oven, is enough to make anyone’s mouth water. But the eye candy doesn’t stop at the pita bread.
Large plates of fresh hummus and baba ganoush, not to mention the fresh assortment of salads and the addictive roasted cauliflower, hit the spot every time. Add a protein — a plate of lamb chicken kebabs — a cup of freshly squeezed juice, and throw in a piece of baklava, and you’ve got a meal that is not only affordable and plentiful, but satisfyingly delicious.
912 Westheimer
713-942-2321
1737 West 34th (new: Garden Oaks)
713-681-6257
aladdinshouston.com
Readers' Choice: Fadi's Mediterranean Grill
Dairy Ashford location
12360 Westheimer, Suite A, Houston
281-556-8390
fadiscuisine.com/locations
Memorial at I-10 location
10403 Katy Freeway, Suite 150, Houston
832-831-1177
fadiscuisine.com/locations
Sugar Land location
716 Highway 6, Sugar Land
281-313-3144
fadiscuisine.com/locations
Katy location
21792 Katy Freeway, Katy
832-321-5233
fadiscuisine.com/locations
