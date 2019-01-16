Best of Houston® 2019: Best Wine List

Best Wine List: Nobie's
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Bigger isn’t always better and, at the adorably cozy Nobie’s, what the wine list lacks in size it makes up for in creativity and quality. The bungalow that plays vinyl and serves up craft cocktails has drawn rave reviews for its food, but its unique wine list should not go unnoticed.
Sommalier and general manager Sara Stayer has put together an impeccable list of choices that not only fit every budget but offer an array of options for any meal. And Nobie's isn't satisfied with sameness as new labels find their way onto the carefully curated list. They may not have a massive wine cellar, but what they have is a discerning palette and the recognition that sometimes the best options aren't the ones we know already.
2048 Colquitt, Houston
346-319-5919
nobieshtx.com
Readers' Choice: 13 Celsius Wine Bar
3000 Caroline, Houston
713-529-8466
13celsius.com
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!