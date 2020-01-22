 


Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
The kolaches at River Oaks Donuts are so tasty.
Photo by Kate McLean

Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Kolache

Houston Press | January 22, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Best Kolache: River Oaks Donuts

Competition is stiff in this kolache town, but for a doughnut joint to repeatedly sell out of kolaches, even hustle to prep more—well, that says something. Considered a relative newcomer to the scene, River Oaks Donuts swings the top prize because of balance and quality of ingredients—which is directly attributed to the use of Wharton County favorite, Prasek’s Hillje Smokehouse sausage.

The fresh, wraparound yeast dough tastes as simple as the dough from a packet of Fleischmann’s, and perhaps that’s also why these kolaches steal hearts. An appropriate portion of American cheese and sliver of jalapeño make for an award-winning supporting cast so that every bite has the delivery of why-did-I-not-order-three-more. The service at River Oaks Donuts is always smiley and the drive-thru moves fairly quickly. Other kolache ingredients include: brisket, bacon, ham, egg, potato, and even whole wheat spinach feta. Prices range from $2.19 to $2.69.

3601 Westheimer, Houston
713-961-9458
riveroaksdonuts.com

Readers' Choice: Kolache Factory
Multiple Locations
kolachefactory.com

 
