 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
The cochinita pibil taco is the signature taco at Cochinita & Co.EXPAND
The cochinita pibil taco is the signature taco at Cochinita & Co.
Photo by Mai Pham

Best of Houston® 2020: Best Taco

Houston Press | January 23, 2020 | 5:30am
AA

Best Taco: Cochinita & Co.

When half of your menu is made up of three tacos, you better believe that it’s gotta be good. That’s the gist of the offerings at Cochinita & Co., Victoria Elizondo’s taco stand inside Politan Row Food Hall in Rice Village. Her signature taco, the cochinita pibil, is something she perfected while hosting Taco Tuesdays at the now-closed Decatur Bar & Pop-Up Factory. A specialty from Mexico’s Yucatán peninsula, the dish offers pork marinated in a blend of citrus and spices such as achiote before roasting it slowly to achieve fall-apart consistency. Served on a fresh masa corn tortilla and topped with red onions escabeche and green tomatillo salsa, the final product is a masterpiece of flavors and textures: The earthiness of the corn masa, the acidic crunch of the onions, the tangy spiciness of the salsa, and flavorful juicy savoriness of the pork all come through bite after delectable bite.

2445 Times, Houston
832-689-1144
cochinitaco.com

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >