Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2021

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Barbecue Ribs

September 20, 2021 4:30AM

Harlem Road's beef ribs, with the all-important, telltale smoke ring
Harlem Road's beef ribs, with the all-important, telltale smoke ring Photo by Jesse Sendejas Jr.
Best Barbecue Ribs: Harlem Road Texas BBQ Beef Ribs

Harlem Road Texas BBQ is a destination spot for Houston ‘cue enthusiasts even though, for all intents and purposes here, we consider Richmond near enough to be Houston. The corrugated tin and wood joint, with 10 indoor tables, is just rustic enough to put you in a Texas hill country mood. Their “slow and low” smoked meats are astounding and a closer-to-home option than trekking to Snow’s BBQ or The Salt Lick or the Original City Market in Luling. If there’s one single menu item that should send you to the outskirts of town, it’s Harlem Road’s beef ribs.

The ribs are dry rubbed in chef-owner Ara Malekian’s (yes, you did see him on Food Network’s “BBQ Brawl” this summer) blend of spices and then wood smoked long enough to infuse the meat and its flavorful marbled fat with those savory elements. Once done, a pound or two of tender beef will literally slide from its foot-long bone and onto your meal tray. Since it’s smoked to perfection, you might be tempted to skip the barbecue sauce, but try it since Malekian’s recipe features hints of Armenian coffee.

You don’t have to head to the hills for the state’s best barbecue. Just take a look at all the diverse and acclaimed options available in (and just on the edge) of the city. Harlem Road Texas BBQ is one of the leaders of this Houston barbecue renaissance.

I support

Houston Press
Houston Press
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free.
Support Us


9823 Harlem Road, Richmond
832-278-2101
harlemroadtexasbbq.com
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 31-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation