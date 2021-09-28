Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Coffee

I support Local Community Journalism Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free. Support Us Keep the Houston Press Free. Support Us





There are coffee shops in Houston, and then there is Tenfold Coffee Company. After a decade working as a coffee professional in Seattle and Melbourne, Houston native Jacob Ibarra returned to the Bayou City and opened this coffee shop, lab, and roastery with the goal of elevating Houston coffee as we know it. Whether you try the drip, pour over, cold brew, or an espresso beverage, when you take your first sip, there’s an “a-ha!” moment — an instant recognition, if you will, that this is what good coffee should taste like.Beyond the coffee itself, Ibarra is committed to sustainability and education, offering a variety of classes, including a neighborhood series that teaches the at-home coffee enthusiast how to brew a perfect cup. Epitomizing warehouse chic with its polished concrete floor set against lush green foliage and a soothing palette of pastel pink, white, and grey, Tenfold’s design invites you to linger, geek out over an excellent cup of coffee, or just hang with friends. Free wi-fi and a spacious umbrella-covered deck out front are an added bonus.