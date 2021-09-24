Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Deli

It shouldn't come as a surprise that a restaurant with the word "butchers" in the name would have quality cuts of meat. But, what you may not know is that meat goes well beyond steaks and burgers. The Butcher Shop at B&B Butchers certainly can provide you with big hunks of beef, but their selection of quality deli meats (and sandwiches to put them on) is nothing short of outstanding. And because these folks know what they are doing with their meat, you can rest assured that you will get nothing but the best even if the only thing you want is some thinly sliced turkey for lunch.