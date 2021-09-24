Support Us

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Deli

September 24, 2021 4:00AM

The Butcher Shop at B&B Butchers is about a lot more than sides of beef.
The Butcher Shop at B&B Butchers is about a lot more than sides of beef.
Best Deli: The Butcher Shop at B&B Butchers

It shouldn't come as a surprise that a restaurant with the word "butchers" in the name would have quality cuts of meat. But, what you may not know is that meat goes well beyond steaks and burgers. The Butcher Shop at B&B Butchers certainly can provide you with big hunks of beef, but their selection of quality deli meats (and sandwiches to put them on) is nothing short of outstanding. And because these folks know what they are doing with their meat, you can rest assured that you will get nothing but the best even if the only thing you want is some thinly sliced turkey for lunch.

1814 Washington Avenue
713-862-1814
bbbutchers.com
