Best Of Houston® 2023: Best BBQ Chicken

[
{
"name": "Related Stories / Support Us Combo",
"component": "11591218",
"insertPoint": "4",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "4"
},{
"name": "Air - Billboard - Inline Content",
"component": "11591214",
"insertPoint": "2/3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "7"
},{
"name": "R1 - Beta - Mobile Only",
"component": "12287027",
"insertPoint": "8",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "8"
},{
"name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Inline Content - Mobile Display Size 2",
"component": "11591215",
"insertPoint": "12",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "12"
},{
"name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Inline Content - Mobile Display Size 2",
"component": "11591215",
"insertPoint": "4th",
"startingPoint": "16",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "12"
}
]
Best BBQ Chicken: Truth BBQ
Sundays are for chicken at BBQ wizard Leonard Botello IV’s righteous smokehouse, Truth BBQ. That’s when you can dig into the pit crew’s masterful bird, available by the half portion smoked or gorgeously battered and fried to a crisp. Both feature succulent, flavor-packed meat that satisfyingly slides off the bone. Secure yourself some alongside Truth traditions from collards and corn pudding to tater tot casserole, and now, whiskey, as the BBQ joint has added a fully stocked bar with a rare bourbon collection.
110 South Heights
832-835-0001
truthbbq.com