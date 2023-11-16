Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2023

Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Enchiladas

November 16, 2023 5:00AM

Las Haciendas in Webster
Las Haciendas in Webster Photo by Jesse Sendejas Jr.
Best Enchiladas: Las Haciendas Mexican Bar & Grill

Enchiladas in these parts are so plentiful that sometimes when determining whose are best it’s tempting to look for some obvious difference. Is it stuffed with pit-smoked brisket? Or succulent veggies? Or doused in an exotic sauce? That approach is fine but it might overlook a lot of deserving candidates, the places doing the Lord’s work of rolling and plating the enchiladas that generations of area residents have enjoyed.

One such place is Las Haciendas, a family-owned local chain that’s been offering its enchiladas since the turn of the century back in 2002. The way a Tex-Mex place like Las Haciendas gets on our radar is the way every successful restaurant gets there, by word of salivating mouth. When the Best Enchilada of years past was named, the Tex-Mex-chomping mouths of family members and friends stopped chewing long enough to say, “Yeah, but have you tried Las Haciendas?”

They stand out for freshness and seasoning and nothing novel, just enchiladas good enough to situate in different parts of the city, including a few locations which have survived literal years of roadwork along the Gulf Freeway. They’ve been doing it for more than 20 years, so don’t take our word on how great they are, just follow the word of mouth to the restaurant and see for yourself.


Multiple locations
lashaciendasgrill.com
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 34-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation