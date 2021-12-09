Where to Dine Out in Houston on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2021

Christmas EveThe Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak
Score reservations for Christmas Eve brunch or dinner service, with the regular brunch and dinner menus available along with a few specials by executive chef Robert Del Grande and chef de cuisine Jose Valencia.
B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington
Join the steakhouse for a Christmas Eve brunch or dinner, featuring Christmas carolers spreading cheer (during dinner service) as well as a festive reindeer for photos.
Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd
Serving a three-course menu for $55 plus tax, gratuity and beverages ($15 per child), highlights include oxtail french onion soup, short rib with creamy mashed potatoes, red snapper and risotto, and eggnog cheesecake. Complimentary eggnog is included and reservations run from
5 to 10:30 p.m.
Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar
The French brasserie will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Brennan's of Houston, 3300 Smith
Enjoy a Creole style Xmas Eve dinner from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Caracol, 2200 Post Oak
Christmas Eve dinner is a la carte at this coastal Mexican hotspot, with the full dinner menu plus off-the-menu specials and complimentary ponche.
Cleburne Cafeteria, 3606 Bissonnet
With traditional recipes that date back almost 80 years, the restaurant will be open and welcome guests for dine-in or takeout on Christmas Eve (and Christmas Day).
CRU, 9595 Six Pines, 2800 Kirby
Christmas Eve dinner runs from 4 to 10 p.m. ($55 for three courses or ala carte, half-off for kids under 12). Highlights include lobster bisque, tortellini fonduta, NY strip with Chianti sauce and Christmas creme brulee. Guests can also order a three-course to-go dinner for two for $125.
Dario’s Steakhouse & Seafood, 14315 Cypress Rosehill
Dario’s will serve a three-course Christmas Eve dinner with seatings at 5, 7 or 9 p.m. for $95 and an early bird seating at 3 p.m. for $85. Highlights include stuffed Texas quail, lobster bisque, prime rib au jus, bread pudding with bourbon caramel saucec and ginger creme brulee.
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 5061 Westheimer
Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the steakhouse will offer its a la carte menu plus a three-course prime rib dinner.
Doris Metropolitan, 2815 South Shepherd
The Israeli steakhouse will be open from 5 to 10:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve (with hours on Christmas Day as well). Reservations can be made on Resy.
Ember & Greens Restaurant and Bar, 9403-B Katy Freeway
The Memorial area family-owned and -operated restaurant and bar will be open for lunch and dinner starting at 11 a.m. and closing early at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park
Etoile will be open for for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. serving its regular menu and for dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. serving a three-course menu for $68 for adults and $25 per child (ages 10 and under), plus beverages, tax and gratuity. Indulge in duck foie gras au torchon, fresh and smoked salmon tartare, striped sea bass with orange-carrot mousseline, bûche de Noël and more.
Fielding’s local kitchen + bar, 26400 Kuykendahl
Reservations are open for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Goode Company Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby
Featuring a dance hall, two bars, three stages and a state-of-the-art kitchen serving indoors and out, the restaurant is open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Goode Company Barbeque, 5109 Kirby, 8911 Katy Freeway
Slow-smoking barbeque since 1977, the restaurants will be open for regular hours on Christmas Eve.
Goode Company Kitchen & Cantina, 9005 Katy Freeway, 8865 Six Pines Drive
The Memorial location will be open from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and The Woodlands location from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Goode Company Seafood, 2621 Westpark, 10201 Katy Freeway
The restaurants will be open for regular hours on Christmas Eve, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Goode Company Taqueria, 4902 Kirby
The restaurant will be open Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Hugo's,1602 Westheimer
Guests can enjoy a Buffet de Noche Buena, a special Christmas Eve buffet for $49 per adult and $15 for kids ages 12 and under, plus tax, gratuity and beverages.
Kenny & Ziggy's, 2327 Post Oak Boulevard
The NY-style deli will be open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Mastro’s Steakhouse, 1650 West Loop South
Christmas Eve hours at this luxe steakhouse run from 3 to 10 p.m.
Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe
Enjoy a special Christmas Eve a la carte menu from 5 to 10 p.m. (restaurant closes at 11), with features including fried sweet potato empanadas, crispy crab cakes, blackened scallops, bacon-wrapped prime beef with Bordelaise, peach cobbler and pot de crème au chocolat.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
Treat yourself to bayside oysters and fresh seafood from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial
The Malaysian street food spot is open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.), featuring its regular menu plus a special Chinese-American menu available December 18 through January 2.
Prego, 2520 Amherst
The trattoria will be open noon to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve, offering its regular menu and nightly specials, including osso bucco with local mushroom risotto, parmesan-crusted Gulf red snapper with jumbo lump crabmeat, and veal chop Milanese.
Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella
Houston’s original lodge restaurant will be open on Christmas Eve for dinner service only, with reservations available 5 to 9 p.m., serving its regular a la carte menu.
Rosalie Italian Soul, 400 Dallas
Hit this C. Baldwin Hotel spot for an Italian-American Feast of the Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve, featuring scallops, mussels, octopus, manila clams and more. ($75 per person, 5 to 10 p.m.)
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 713-334-7295; 1140 Eldridge, 832-230-3842
Both locations will be open Christmas Eve 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tony's, 3755 Richmond
Enjoy a fine dining Italian Christmas Eve dinner for dine-in (or takeout).
URBE, 1101 Uptown Park
Serving Mexican street food, the newest concept from James Beard Award-winning chef Hugo Ortega and H Town Restaurant Group will be open for Christmas Eve breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m., for lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. – both are counter service – and for dinner from 4 to 9 p.m. which is full service.
Xochi, 1777 Walker
Xochi will be open for Christmas Eve dinner from 5 to 9 p.m., with live music from Media Luna until 8 p.m. and an a la carte menu.
Christmas DayBloom & Bee, 1600 West Loop South
The Post Oak Hotel restaurant is open for reservations on Christmas Day.
Cleburne Cafeteria, 3606 Bissonnet
With traditional recipes that date back almost 80 years, the restaurant will be open and welcome guests for dine-in or takeout on Christmas Day.
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 5061 Westheimer
Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the steakhouse will offer its a la carte menu plus a three-course prime rib dinner.
Doris Metropolitan, 2815 South Shepherd
The Israeli steakhouse will be open from 2 to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day. Reservations can be made on Resy.
Fielding’s local kitchen + bar, 26400 Kuykendahl
Reservations are open for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The Houstonian, 111 North Post Oak
Enjoy seated dining with a la carte pricing and holiday favorites such as smoked prime rib and herb roasted turkey. Call 713-685-6713 for reservations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m.
Kin Dee Thai Cuisine, 1533 North Shepherd
This real deal Thai favorite will be open for dine-in and takeout from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. this Christmas.
Mala Sichuan, multiple locations
With locations in Montrose, the Heights, Chinatown, Sugar Land and Katy, the fiery Sichuan spot is open for dine-in and online ordering on Christmas Day.
Mastro’s Steakhouse, 1650 West Loop South
Score reservations for Christmas Day dining from 2 to 9 p.m.
The Palm, 1201 Fannin
Newly relocated to Downtown, the classic New York style steakhouse is open for reservations this Christmas Day.
Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial
The Malaysian street food spot will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., featuring its regular menu plus a special Chinese-American menu available December 18 through January 2.
Rosalie Italian Soul, 400 Dallas
Go for an Italian-American style Christmas at this gorgeous restaurant, located in the C. Baldwin Hotel and featuring dishes from blue crab manicotti and rigatoni with wild boar ragu to hanger steak pizzaiolo.
We will be updating this list in the days leading up to Christmas Day. If you have a restaurant to add, please send details to [email protected]