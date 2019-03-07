Lucienne's Inaugural Wine Dinner: Piedmontese Wine and Whimsical Creations by Jose Hernandez

We haven’t heard much about Jose Hernandez since he took up his post at Lucienne at the Hotel Alessandra in downtown. A big part of that is because Houstonians don’t frequent hotel restaurants like locals do in cities like San Francisco and New York. And that’s a downright shame, because Hernandez, whose resume in Houston began at the Hotel Derek’s Bistro Moderne 2004, and includes notable stints at restaurants like Triniti, La Balance in Katy, and Radio Milano, makes the type of cuisine that foodies would flock to regularly. And last night, he showed that to great effect when he hosted boutique winery Marchesi Incisa Della Rochetta of Piedmont at the restaurant’s first wine dinner.

EXPAND Foie gras lollipops. Photo by Mai Pham

An event that general manager Ludovic Poirier is hoping to offer once a quarter, the dinner kicked off with a cocktail hour. As guests sipped glasses of bubbly Prosecco, mingling with representatives from the night’s featured winery — Marchesi Incisa Della Rochetta — a procession of wonderful and whimsically crafted canapes circulated. Crispy fish skin squares topped with ceviche came out first. Then came these delightful foie gras lollipops enrobed in a caramel-colored savory ganache. A beautiful beef carpaccio over fried potato souffle came out last, a dish which immediately reminded me of José Andrés’ popular Philly Cheesesteak at The Bazaar in Los Angeles.

EXPAND Beef carpoaccio on fried potato souffle. Photo by Mai Pham