Openings and Closings: Prime 131 Opens, Pastore Departs

Prime 131
, 2505 W. 11th, opened March 14 at The Docks at Timbergrove. The live-fire steakhouse and sushi bar is the newest venture from Berg Hospitality Group known for its luxe restaurants and bars. Though it's a modern and contemporary concept, it draws inspiration from New York's Meatpacking District, an area once home to slaughterhouses and lamp oil companies which lost its grittiness in the 1990s when gentrification brought in hip eateries and designer shops.
A press release for Prime 131 describes the concept as "protein forward", relying heavily on Korean and Japanese culinary influences. The meats are prepared on four central wood fire grills and two Josper charcoal ovens, while guests watch all the action. Or guests can be part of the action at one of the four Korean barbecue-style tables available on the balcony. A full sushi bar with seating for 20 guests offers even more variety.
The sushi bar and cocktail bar face off under an old factory crane.
Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
There is room for more than 250 diners in the 8,000 square-foot space, located in a converted factory. The bar itself can accommodate 40 patrons. There are two private rooms plus a large patio. The intermingling of industrial elements such as exposed metals and concrete floors along with soft upholstery and romantic lighting is part of Sensitori designer Gail McCleese's "retro yet relevant" aesthetic. An old factory crane, a visual remnant of the building's past life, has been painted red, creating a dramatic centerpiece in the dining room.
The 131 in the restaurant's name comes from the much-requested Table 131 at Benjamin Berg's restaurant B& B Butchers which opened nine years ago. Berg said of the new steak-centric concept, "This restaurant has been marinating in my mind for a long time and I'm excited to finally bring it to life."
Ruchit Harneja, Alisher Yallaev, Ricardo Cerna and Brian Sutton are ready for prime time.
Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
Joining Berg in his fiery undertaking, along with Vice President of Culinary Brian Sutton, is a talented team of hospitality veterans. Alisher Yallaev will serve as Regional Culinary Director while Ricardo Cerna has been appointed as Chef of Research and Development. Ruchit Harneja comes to the team as Executive Pastry Chef.
The menu is dinner only but comprises more than 70 items. It's designed for the whole table to enjoy mix and match dishes as they come off the grill. Guests can order something as simple as a burger or let their primal instincts go wild. Some of the dishes include Chicken Fried Lobster, Smoked Veal Bacon and Salt Grilled Branzino. A Fire Grilled Shellfish Tower is the ultimate in luxury dining.
This ain't no ordinary Korean barbecue.
Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
The four Korean barbecue tables are available by reservation only and the curated experience offers a choice of three steak omakase
menus that feature USDA Prime cuts along with American, Australian and Japanese Wagyu. The sushi bar puts its own Prime 131 spin on classic specialty rolls plus a premium array of sashimi and nigiri flown in from Japan.
Bar Bludorn
The warm array of woods invites guests to get comfortable.
Photo by Claudia Casbarian
, 9061 Gaylord, debuts March 29 in Hedwig Village. The much-anticipated third concept from chef/restaurateur Aaron Bludorn, his wife Victoria Pappas Bludorn and business partner Cherif Mbodji will be sophisticated and upscale like the Bludorn and Navy Blue restaurants but also exude the warmth of a tavern in what Aaron Bludorn describes as "elevated approachability".
Designed by architecture and design firm Gensler, the 5,000 square-foot space has an airy openness while retaining the intimacy of a neighborhood restaurant. The brown palette is echoed in the slatted wood ceiling and the walnut paneling. It's complemented by hunter green custom-made banquettes and Terrazzo flooring, a vintage throwback to the former longtime occupant, Jonathan's the Rub.
Chef Alexandra Pena and Chef Aaron Bludorn collaborate in the kitchen.
Photo by Lauren Holub Photography
Matt Reeves of Reeves Fine Art, along with Aaron Bludorn, handpicked paintings and prints from local artists including Texas-born artist and sculptor David Adickes, best known for his massive Sam Houston statue in Huntsville.
Taking on the role of general manager at Bar Bludorn will be Cole Parry while Mbodji oversees the front of house operations. Parry formerly served as general manager at the flagship Bludorn. Another Bludorn alumnus Alexander Pena, who has worked her way through both Bludorn and Navy Blue, will be executive chef. Pena, who also goes by "Allie", is a Cypress, Texas native of Mexican American heritage and was trained at Houston's Culinary Institute Lenotre.
This yolk is ready to burst all over the fresh pasta.
Photo by Lauren Holub Photography
The dining menu will feature fresh Gulf seafood with oysters three ways available. There's also a Cornmeal Crusted Snapper. Pasta dishes get the Bludorn touch including the Carbonara with rendered bacon, English peas and a beautifully poached egg yolk on top. There's also Pappardelle with a mustardy rabbit ragout. Bludorn's popular fried chicken dinners get a tribute dish on the new menu with Fried Chicken served with peanut butter gravy, mashed potatoes, collard greens and hot honey.
An international wine list, heavy on varietals from Napa and Bordeaux, has been curated by Sommelier Molly Austad while another Bludorn alumnus, Fabio Pontes, is in charge of the bar program.
Pastore Italian Kitchen
The decor at Pastore transported guests to the Italian coast.
Photo by Alex Montoya
, 1180 Dunlavy, closed March 23 just shy of nine months after its opening in June 2023. Part of the Underbelly Hospitality portfolio, it took a while to debut after one of Underbelly's main principals, James Beard Award winning chef Chris Shepherd, left the restaurant group in July 2022. Originally announced in 2021 to be a somewhat continuation of Shepherd's One Fifth: Red Sauce Italian, Pastore made a few changes along the way. When it opened with executive chef Jeff Potts at the helm, the menu had veered toward the coastal Italian side with fresh seafood like Branzino Puttanesca and a seafood tower. Potts, however, left Pastore in December 2023.
In a press release, Underbelly Hospitality president Nina Quincy said that, "Despite receiving several recognitions, including nominations for Best New Restaurant, the concept did not sustain the momentum necessary to operate at its caliber." Quincy went on to say that they were appreciative of the staff's hard work and would be relocating them within the company.
Quincy also stated that Underbelly Hospitality which also owns and operates Wild Oats, Georgia James, Comalito and Underbelly Burger, would maintain ownership of the lease at Regent Square. She added, "We are exploring various options, including developing a sustainable concept in the future. In the meantime, we will utilize Pastore as a dedicated event space for Georgia James and focus on continuing to deliver an unrivaled guest experience at our four sister concepts."
The Diavola has spicy salami, fresh Italian mozzarella, charred shallots, walnut Romesco and honey.
Photo by Pizzana
, 2029 W. Gray, opened March 22 in River Oaks. The California-based pizzeria comes from co-owners Candace and Charles Nelson along with chef/partner Daniele Uditi. The Nelsons are also the founders of Sprinkles Cupcakes.
Uditi is a master pizzaiolo
and the "slow dough" at Pizzana is fermented for 48 hours, making for an airy and flavorful crust that can still stand up to the toppings. The restaurant uses San Marzano tomatoes that are grown in the Neapolitan countryside exclusively for Pizzana. The fresh fior di latte
(fresh mozzarella) is flown in from Italy each week. This attention to detail has led to recognition from Italy's Top 50 Pizza
, a Michelin Bib Gourmand and the LA Times 101 list. Uditi himself is a lead judge on Hulu's Best in Dough
pizza competition series.
The Polpette al Forno is wood-fired meatballs in San Marzano sauce, served with wood-fired bread.
Photo by Pizzana
Pizza purists will delight in the classic Margherita pizza but Pizzana also offers its Neo Margherita which uses a slow-cooked tomato polpa
in place of the traditional sauce, with a basil-parmesan crumb sprinkled on top. There's a traditional pepperoni pizza along with more adventurous flavors such as Cacio e Pepe or Vodka, which uses the Italian favorite, vodka sauce. The Carnivoro is topped with premium meats such as Berkshire fennel sausage, pepperoni and prosciutto cotto
.
For its Houston clientele Pizzana has created the Carnitas, a Tex-Mex inspired pie topped with Mexican-spiced porchetta, parsley-cilantro salsa verde, roasted tomato chipotle salsa, fior di latte and shaved serrano chile. Other tasty treats include starters such as Cavolfiore (crispy panko cauliflower) and Carciofi Arrostiti (charred and crispy artichokes).
In addition to antipasti and a LA Times
"Top 10" Caesar salad, there are Italian-inspired desserts from Candace Nelson including her Chocolate Oilve Oil Cake and Salted Caramel Panna Cotta.
And, if Neo Neapolitan pizza and delicious Italian desserts weren't enough, Pizzana offers a full bar with local and imported beers, craft cocktails and a selection of wines by the glass or bottle.
Ema
, 5307 N. Main, opens March 29, according to the Houston Chronicle
. It comes from 2024 James Beard award semifinalist Stephanie Vasquez along with partner Nicolas Vera and their business partner Marlen Mendoza. Velazquez was just nominated in January as Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker for the James Beard Award but conchas and pastries are not the only items on the menu at the new restaurant.
It's the first brick and mortar restaurant for Velasquez and Vera who also operate Papalo Taqueria at Finn Hall. In addition, Velasquez has been doing Ema pop-ups at the Urban Harvest Farmers Market with Mendoza offering customers horchata cold brew and espresso drinks to accompany Velasquez's pastries. . The new Mexican concept will focus on family and culture with heirloom corn figuring into dishes both sweet and savory.
Haii Keii joins others in bringing more sushi and beef to Houston.
Rendering by Gin Design Group
, 3300 Kirby, is coming to River Oaks in summer 2024. Construction is already underway for the Asian-inspired concept from the newly-formed JAG Hospitality. Restaurant veterans Chef Jeff Auld and Jarred Tosto are the duo behind the venture which will serve Peking duck, sushi and Wagyu beef.
Auld began his culinary career in Chicago, owning and operating three restaurants including Jane's which he founded in 1994 with co-owner Arden Nelson. His professional journey took him to Las Vegas and eventually to Houston working with local businesses including Brix Wine Cellars and On the Kirb. Tosto's career in the industry began as wine director at Vertical Wine Bistro in California, followed by stints at Lazy Ox Canteen in Los Angeles, Wolfgang Puck's CUT Steakhouse and Mastro's in Beverly Hills.
The design of the 3,000 square-foot restaurant is being done by Gin Design Group, a locally-owned design firm whose portfolio boasts a number of designs for James Beard Award-winning restaurants and their chefs.
Feng Cha Woodlands
Delicate chandeliers hang above a clean, minimally decorated space... and a foosball table.
Photo by John Wagner
, 25114 Grogan's Mill, had its grand opening celebration March 23 in The Woodlands. It's the 11th store for the boba tea brand in the Greater Houston area, joining the 1,000+ locations across the U.S., Asia, Canada and the U.K. Founded in China in 2016, the teahouse offers a number of classic milk and fruit teas. Popular drinks include Kiwi Basil Green Tea, Bursting Dragonfruit and Taro Milk Tea.
It also has a selection of coffee drinks like Coconut Latte and Vietnamese Coffee plus specialty beverages such as Cookies and Cream Milk Tea and its famous Dirty Boba, a creamy non-caffeinated drink made with brown sugar boba and cheese milk foam. The menu says tea may be added to balance the sweetness.
Besides its boba and coffee drinks, there are milk foam cakes in flavors like Matcha Love, Tiramisu Treasure, Sea Salt Pearl and Strawberry Princess.
Sherrel Lemon has treats full of spirits.
Photo by Picture Me Peachie
, 3839 Southwest Freeway, opened this week as the first storefront for the pouch cocktail brand from Sherrel Lemon, a Houston bartender with more than 25 years experience in the hospitality industry. Lemon founded the brand in 2022.
Customers may order premium craft cocktails in eco-friendly recyclable pouches with options such as Mango Lemon Drop, Hibiscus Margarita, Pineapple Sidecar and Chocolate Old Fashioned. The cocktails in-store and online are available in 8-ounce, 16-ounce pouches plus half gallons and full gallons.
The new store is a pick-up and pass-through model and there is some Southern fare for taking to go as well like Smothered Chicken, Short Ribs, Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey and Crawfish Boudin.
There are also spirit-soaked gummy bears (keep away from children) and holiday specials including the Tipsy Treats Easter Basket for grown ups.
TEN Sushi + Cocktail Bar
Cucumber-wrapped sashimi is a late-night shareable.
Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
, 4200 Westheimer, is extending its dining hours. Monday through Thursday and Sunday, the restaurant's kitchen will stay open till 10 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, guests will be able to order till midnight.
In addition to late-night food like Truffle Tuna, Yuzu Salmon and Japanese Nachos, there are cocktails such as Lychee Rose, Toshi's Old Fashioned and the Yuz It or Lose It, its yuzu take on a vodka sour.
Stomping Grounds is saving space for after hours fun.
Photo by Stomping Grounds
, 1223 W. 34th, launched its After Hours at Stomping Grounds March 22. The new concept will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. While the green space is family-friendly much of the week, the After Hours concept will turn the space in to a nightlife destination for 21 and up.
According to Bryan Danna, principal at RE:VIVE Development, "The lights will turn down, the music will turn up and the lawn will flip into an adults-only playground where you can expect more of a beer garden feel, but with excellent food from around the world, accompanied by an array of adult beverage offerings."
Stomping Grounds has nine restaurants and bars surrounding the green space so there's plenty of food and drink to choose from. There will be live musical performers, DJs, comedy shows and trivia along with theme nights and tribute bands. Swimwear Department performs March 29, in conjunction with the official opening of Stomping Grounds newest cocktail bar High Five Mini Bar.
It has also launched its new Around the World Steak Night, which will run every Wednesday. Each participating restaurant will offer its own beefy special.
Flying Biscuit
, 4329 Kingwood, is having its grand opening week April 1 through April 5 with $1 specials as we mentioned here
in Openings and Closings
last week. This is just a friendly reminder for those who want to stop by for the $1 specials.
Restaurants Reported Open March 2024:
Duchess, 1131-01 Uptown Park Boulevard, opened February 21
Goode Eats Southern Cuisine, 10920 Almeda, opened early February
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken, 22603 Morton Ranch, opened march 3
Itaewon Pocha, 1444 Blalock, opened early March
JuiceLand, 3444 Ella Boulevard, opened March 8
Kitsune Sushi and Hibachi, opened early March
Kura Revolving Sushi, 1065 W. Bay Area Boulevard, opened February 26
Late August, 4201 Main, opened March 25
Luchador Micheladas & Botanas, 7751 Barker Cypress, opened January 24
Pho Saigon, 10227 W. Grand Parkway, opened mid-March
PKL Social, 1112 Shepherd, opened March 21
Salt & Sugar, 1073 Silber, opened early March
Tasty Box, 1900 Blalock, opened February 24
Tsujita Artisan Noodle, 12230 Westheimer, opened March 3
Urban Skillet, 10130 Grant, opened March 8
Wokker, 5353 W. Alabama, opened early March
Woodland Social, 313 E. Woodland, opened March 1
Restaurants Reported Closed March 2024:
Dozier's BBQ, 8222 FM 359, closed March 30
Harold's in the Heights, 350 W. 19th, closed March 3