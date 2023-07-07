Openings and Closings: Josephine's is Open, The Audrey Debuts Next Week

The Audrey Restaurant & Bar, 9595 Six Pines, opens July 12 in The Woodlands. Located in the Market Street development, it will share the massive second floor space with its sister concept Reel Luxury Cinemas.
The dual ventures are from Houston-based Culinary Khancepts, the group behind Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette, State Fare Kitchen & Bar and Star Cinema Grill. President and CEO Omar Khan said of the new businesses, "Our team has been hard at work crafting these two new concepts and we are beyond excited for what we have created here at Market Street."
Chef Justin Yoakum, Director of Operations at Culinary Khancepts, created the menu by drawing from some of Hepburn's favorite dishes such as Spaghetti al Pomodoro and White Chocolate Bread Pudding. The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner daily with appetizers such as the Charcuterie on Sunset and Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs. There are raw bar and sashimi options including a stunning seafood tower, oysters and poke bowls. Other Hepburn-inspired dishes include the Roman Holiday Caesar Salad and the lunchtime Audrey Burger. Dinner dishes like Truffle Ribeye and Spiced Tuna are available along with The Chef's Table feature, a seasonal kitchen special.
There is an extensive wine list, beer and craft cocktails including the My Fair Lady Paloma and Charade Spicy Rita.
Josephine's Gulf Coast Tradition, 318 Gray, opened July 5. Not to be confused with the long-shuttered downtown Italian restaurant on Caroline, the new Midtown concept is bringing Gulf Coast cuisine with a Southern kiss of family traditions and flavors thanks to its executive chef Lucas McKinney and general manager Joseph Ramirez who is focused on imbuing the service at the restaurant with Southern hospitality.
It's named after McKinney's great-grandmother and also the steamship Josephine which was shipwrecked in the Gulf of Mexico in 1889. In a press release McKinney said, "We're proud to be stewards of Gulf Coast ingredients and traditions - honoring generations past while creating new traditions for the future."
Another Mississippi tradition shows up on McKinney's menu as a nod to his days cooking in Oxford. The Chicken on a Stick is a deep fried chicken tender served with buttermilk ranch for dipping. There's also Roasted Chicken, Halfshell Grilled Redfish and Bavette Steak with R-C Ranch Texas wagyu. Lighter fare includes the Southern Pea Salad or the Cucumber and Heirloom Tomato Salad.
Josephine's is open for dinner this week and will begin lunch service
The concepts are part of On Lock Investments, a venture from native Houstonian Michael Brockers and legendary high school football coach Diahron Myers. Brockers is former defensive end for the Detroit Lions and is currently a free agent in the NFL. A third partner, Co-CEO Justin Cobb-Bell, will focus his attention on The DEN Cigar Lounge.
The menu at Quad Houston is one of upscale Southern cuisine with Shrimp & Grits, Chicken Wings and French Toast and Blackened Stuffed Salmon filled with Cajun dirty rice and topped with a Cajun cream sauce. For ballers and high rollers there is the Lobster Boss, a 12-ounce Maine lobster tail broiled in garlic pepper and sweetened butter, nestled in edible 24-karat gold.
A couple of Underbelly alums took on roles at GJ Tavern in the beginning including Matthew Coburn and Nick Wong. Both have gone onto other projects. Chef Tim Reading began his stint there in April 2022. Underbelly Hospitality President Nina Quincy told CultureMap Houston that Reading was laid off because there were no executive chef positions available within the company.
Quincy said in the press release, "Closing GJ Tavern was an incredibly difficult decision to make but we ultimately realized that operating a 40-seat restaurant in downtown Houston was financially unsustainable." She added that the team is hopeful that it will have a place someday within Underbelly Hospitality. The press release also stated that UH is committed to supporting Woodbranch Management, owner of Market Square Tower, as it transitions to a new food and beverage provider into the existing space.
Katy Beer Garden, 5345 E. 3rd, is coming to Katy, Texas at The Dryer, a new development spread over three acres at the historic Cardiff Rice Dryer. The property will be a three-story Main Street with an array of amenities. The first floor will house a food court with 8 local vendors and chefs. The second floor will a shared work and office space while the third floor will serve as a banquet hall. The Silo itself will be the new home of the Katy Heritage Society's museum along with a full-service restaurant and an outdoor event space with a stage. A children's playground will be located on the west lawn and feature a functioning railroad track.
The beer garden will occupy 25,000 square feet of space with 45-foot oak trees shading the area and creating a tranquil retreat mixed with a fun spot to socialize. Katy Beer garden is a project from founder, CEO and beverage director, Steven Enrique Salazar, and a dedicated team of partners. Salazar was previously with The Kirby Group helping to open concepts such as Holman Draft Hall, Wooster's Garden, Diversion and Degust.
Joining the team is Managing Partner Taylor Percle. She was formerly the general manager at Heights Biergarten and is currently the bar manager at MAD.
The upcoming beer garden, a blend of Bavarian aesthetics with Texas hospitality, will offer 100 beers on tap, a 100 bottle wine list, an extensive selection of spirits and a full cocktail program. The food menu will feature casual foods like pretzels and tacos.
The project is currently under construction and the owners hope to open by the end of this year.
Lucille's Hospitality Group announced that Burrell is no longer affiliated with the project and is, in fact, no longer with LHG. In a statement, which we were told would be the only statement on the matter, LHG said, "Chef Dawn is no longer an employee of Lucille's Hospitality Group and we wish her the best in her future endeavors. Late August — which was created as culinary tribute honoring the legacy of the historic Sears Building — will continue under the LHG umbrella, pushing forth our group's mission to create concepts that feed the future while serving the past. The restaurant is slated to open later this year."
The Late August concept was announced in February 2021 along with the news of Lucille's Hospitality Group's launch, as we reported here in the Houston Press.
Kolache Shoppe owner Randy Hines said, "We have nothing but respect and gratitude for our franchise partners, the employees who served this location and the community of Kingwood." He added that he's a firm believer that failure serves as a valuable learning experience and the Kolache Shoppe team is embracing this as an opportunity to grow.
Meanwhile, the company is planning a franchised expansion to Pearland.
Cecilia is a native Houstonian while husband Luis immigrated from Mexico over a decade ago. They moved to Pearland in 2021 to raise their two children. They fell in love with the kolache brand and felt it would be the perfect fit for their dream of owning their own business.
The 1,200 square-foot buildout will be similar to the current Heights location and the former Kingwood shop. White subway tiles, blue and white colors and warm wood accents will create a bright and inviting space for dining in. There will be a drive-thru window for takeaway and pre-orders as well.
There will also be brunch cocktails including breakfast margaritas, Bloody Marias and Cantina Carajillos, a wake-your-ass-up drink made with espresso. There are non-alcoholic breakfast beverages such as Mexican Coffee, seasonal aguas frescas and orange juice.
The brunch service will also roll out over the next month at other locations. Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina in The Woodlands will begin its brunch service July 29 while the Heights location will debut its weekend brunch August 12.
Happy hour cocktails include a selection of $10 drinks as well including the Ahran, with saffron syrup, orange blossom water and champagne or Bawse, made with citrus vodka, simple syrup, citrus, passion fruit and bubbles. Other drinks like the Grand Bazaar and Arabian Nights are $12 along with $8 select wines by the glass. Lebanese wine bottles are half off during the happy hour which runs Tuesday through Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot, 17575 Tomball Parkway, opened softly June 28. It's the 5th location for the Greater Houston area and one of dozens nationwide.
Restaurants Reported Open June 2023:
Benny Chow's, 1818 Washington, opened June 28
Black Rock Coffee Bar, 20202 Champion Forest, opened June 23
CAPS Supper Club and Bar, 2610 Briar Ridge, opened June 9
Chuck E. Cheese, 12523 Westheimer, reopened June 22
Cici's Pizza,10086 Long Point, reopened June 2
Citizens of Montrose, 907 Westheimer, opened June 7
Coffee fellows, 4900 Bissonet, opened June 14
Conroux at Hyatt Regency Conroe, 1001 Grand Central Parkway, opened May 25
8 Ounce Korean Steak House & Bar, 23220 Grand Circle Boulevard, opened late May
Elro, 2405 Genessee, opened June 23
Golden Chick, 4000 N. Sam Houston Parkway, opened June 22
Incanto, 1426 Yale, opened June 23
Jersey Mike's Subs, 120 Gulfgate Center Mall, opened June 14
Los Tios, 5192 Buffalo Speedway, opened June 5
Must Go Coffee, 15000 Bammel North Houston, opened mid-June
NOTO Houston, 3215 McKinney, opened June 22
Palace Social, 5950 Fairmont Parkway, opened early June
Pastore, 1180 Dunlavy, opened June 30
Rakkan Ramen, 1321 N. Westgreen Boulevard, opened June 16
Rise No.4, 26435 Kuykendahl, opened June 9
Shake Shack, 2515 Town Center Boulevard N., opened June 22
Stuffed Belly, 8133 Long Point, opened June 10
Thunderbirds HTX, 8200 Washington, opened April 1
Trill Burgers, 3607 S. Shepherd, opened June 7
Urban Bird Hot Chicken, 11671 FM 2154, opened June 19
Restaurants Reported Closed June 2023:
Blake's BBQ & Burgers, 2916 Jeanetta, closed June 30
Counter Common Beerworks & Kitchen, 5413 Bellaire Boulevard, closed June 30
Frank's Americana Revival, 3736 Westheimer, closed June 30 for relocation
Shun Japanese Kitchen, 2802 Shepherd, closed June 10