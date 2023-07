Openings and Closings: Josephine's is Open, The Audrey Debuts Next Week

click to enlarge Audrey Hepburn would fit right in. Photo by Audrey West

, 9595 Six Pines, opens July 12 in The Woodlands. Located in the Market Street development, it will share the massive second floor space with its sister concept Reel Luxury Cinemas.The dual ventures are from Houston-based Culinary Khancepts, the group behind Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette, State Fare Kitchen & Bar and Star Cinema Grill. President and CEO Omar Khan said of the new businesses, "Our team has been hard at work crafting these two new concepts and we are beyond excited for what we have created here at Market Street."The first creation is The Audrey, inspired by film actress Audrey Hepburn. Her glamor and style are echoed in the gold accents and floral upholstery with large crystal chandeliers adding elegant and romantic lighting to the space. The floor to ceiling windows overlook the green space of Market Street.Chef Justin Yoakum, Director of Operations at Culinary Khancepts, created the menu by drawing from some of Hepburn's favorite dishes such as Spaghetti al Pomodoro and White Chocolate Bread Pudding. The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner daily with appetizers such as the Charcuterie on Sunset and Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs. There are raw bar and sashimi options including a stunning seafood tower, oysters and poke bowls. Other Hepburn-inspired dishes include the Roman Holiday Caesar Salad and the lunchtime Audrey Burger. Dinner dishes like Truffle Ribeye and Spiced Tuna are available along with The Chef's Table feature, a seasonal kitchen special.A weekend brunch, inspired by Hepburn's performance as Holly Golightly in, will offer dishes such as Lemon Poppyseed Pancakes, Honey Butter French Toast and the Coastal Benedict with a choice of crab cake or Maine lobster.There is an extensive wine list, beer and craft cocktails including the My Fair Lady Paloma and Charade Spicy Rita., 6595 Six Pines, will open July 12. Tucked behind The Audrey, the posh state-of-the-art, five-screen movie theater has heated reclining seats and seat-side food and beverage service with a touch of a button. There are boutique-style privacy pods, front row chaise loungers and a complimentary blanket for each seat.The food menu is just as luxurious with dishes such as Kobe Beef Bulgogi Fries, Wagyu Meatballs, Fried Chicken Sliders and Truffle Ravioli. Movie-goers can still enjoy popcorn, served in copper bowls with free refills, while indulging in classic film-themed cocktails like the Casablanca Martini or the Godfather Old Fashioned., 318 Gray, opened July 5. Not to be confused with the long-shuttered downtown Italian restaurant on Caroline, the new Midtown concept is bringing Gulf Coast cuisine with a Southern kiss of family traditions and flavors thanks to its executive chef Lucas McKinney and general manager Joseph Ramirez who is focused on imbuing the service at the restaurant with Southern hospitality.It's named after McKinney's great-grandmother and also the steamship Josephine which was shipwrecked in the Gulf of Mexico in 1889. In a press release McKinney said, "We're proud to be stewards of Gulf Coast ingredients and traditions - honoring generations past while creating new traditions for the future."Those Gulf Coast ingredients include its bounty of seafood with a variety of boiled favorites including crawfish, when it's in season. Snacks like buttermilk biscuits and hushpuppies are on the menu along with small plates like Ham Toast and Mississippi Hot Catfish Nuggets plus a selection of classic po'boys. McKinney is excited to offer a crabmeat melt po' boy, inspired by the Vancleave Special, a sandwich that originated in Biloxi, Mississippi during the 1940s. It was originally sold at Rosetti's Cafe for $1.75. Josephine's Biloxi Vancleave Special is made with blue crab patties and American cheese on Leidenheimer French bread for $18.Another Mississippi tradition shows up on McKinney's menu as a nod to his days cooking in Oxford. The Chicken on a Stick is a deep fried chicken tender served with buttermilk ranch for dipping. There's also Roasted Chicken, Halfshell Grilled Redfish and Bavette Steak with R-C Ranch Texas wagyu. Lighter fare includes the Southern Pea Salad or the Cucumber and Heirloom Tomato Salad.Taking the Mississippi theme even further is pastry chef Emily Rivas with her version of Mississippi Mud Pie in a jar. She has also created a hybrid of two of McKinney's favorite desserts, the Oatmeal Moon Pie. It blends the flavors of oatmeal cream pie and the ubiquitous Southern marshmallow moon pie.Nest Interiors has transformed the former Izakaya space into a gracious yet casual Southern dining room with rustic wood, painted tin ceilings and vintage Southern-style light fixtures. There is comfortable banquette seating throughout both the indoor and outdoor areas. Art from both McKinney's and Ramirez's families adorn a gallery wall in the back room. The patio is currently under renovation and will be open in time for Houston's patio weather.Josephine's is open for dinner this week and will begin lunch service, 4608 Almeda Road, will softly open soon with a grand opening weekend celebration planned for July 20 through July 23. It will also feature an adjacent private cigar lounge, The DEN, with membership opportunities.The concepts are part of On Lock Investments, a venture from native Houstonian Michael Brockers and legendary high school football coach Diahron Myers. Brockers is former defensive end for the Detroit Lions and is currently a free agent in the NFL. A third partner, Co-CEO Justin Cobb-Bell, will focus his attention on The DEN Cigar Lounge.The sophisticated sports bar will have seating for 140 indoors in addition to a Private Tasting Room that will double as an indoor hookah and cigar patio. There will also be an enormous outdoor patio and hookah lounge that will accommodate up to 860 guests.The menu at Quad Houston is one of upscale Southern cuisine with Shrimp & Grits, Chicken Wings and French Toast and Blackened Stuffed Salmon filled with Cajun dirty rice and topped with a Cajun cream sauce. For ballers and high rollers there is the Lobster Boss, a 12-ounce Maine lobster tail broiled in garlic pepper and sweetened butter, nestled in edible 24-karat gold., 737 Preston, is shuttering, according to an announcement made via social media today and a press release from Underbelly Hospitality. The upscale neighborhood bar and restaurant, originally called Georgia James Tavern, was located in Market Square Tower. It opened in late July 2021 as a casual offshoot of James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd's Georgia James steakhouse. Shepherd left Underbelly, a restaurant group he helped to co-found, a year later.A couple of Underbelly alums took on roles at GJ Tavern in the beginning including Matthew Coburn and Nick Wong. Both have gone onto other projects. Chef Tim Reading began his stint there in April 2022. Underbelly Hospitality President Nina Quincy toldthat Reading was laid off because there were no executive chef positions available within the company.Just last week, Underbelly Hospitality announced the June 30 opening of its long-awaited Pastore. in the same email flyer, it mentioned Reading's upcoming feature on Food Network'sJuly 19 at 7 p.m. CST.Quincy said in the press release, "Closing GJ Tavern was an incredibly difficult decision to make but we ultimately realized that operating a 40-seat restaurant in downtown Houston was financially unsustainable." She added that the team is hopeful that it will have a place someday within Underbelly Hospitality. The press release also stated that UH is committed to supporting Woodbranch Management, owner of Market Square Tower, as it transitions to a new food and beverage provider into the existing space., 5345 E. 3rd, is coming to Katy, Texas at The Dryer, a new development spread over three acres at the historic Cardiff Rice Dryer. The property will be a three-story Main Street with an array of amenities. The first floor will house a food court with 8 local vendors and chefs. The second floor will a shared work and office space while the third floor will serve as a banquet hall. The Silo itself will be the new home of the Katy Heritage Society's museum along with a full-service restaurant and an outdoor event space with a stage. A children's playground will be located on the west lawn and feature a functioning railroad track.The beer garden will occupy 25,000 square feet of space with 45-foot oak trees shading the area and creating a tranquil retreat mixed with a fun spot to socialize. Katy Beer garden is a project from founder, CEO and beverage director, Steven Enrique Salazar, and a dedicated team of partners. Salazar was previously with The Kirby Group helping to open concepts such as Holman Draft Hall, Wooster's Garden, Diversion and Degust.Joining the team is Managing Partner Taylor Percle. She was formerly the general manager at Heights Biergarten and is currently the bar manager at MAD.The upcoming beer garden, a blend of Bavarian aesthetics with Texas hospitality, will offer 100 beers on tap, a 100 bottle wine list, an extensive selection of spirits and a full cocktail program. The food menu will feature casual foods like pretzels and tacos.The project is currently under construction and the owners hope to open by the end of this year., 4201 Main, is expected to open later this year at The Ion but it won't have star chef Dawn Burrell at the helm as previously planned.announced that Burrell is no longer affiliated with the project and is, in fact, no longer with LHG. In a statement, which we were told would be the only statement on the matter, LHG said, "Chef Dawn is no longer an employee of Lucille's Hospitality Group and we wish her the best in her future endeavors. Late August — which was created as culinary tribute honoring the legacy of the historic Sears Building — will continue under the LHG umbrella, pushing forth our group's mission to create concepts that feed the future while serving the past. The restaurant is slated to open later this year."The Late August concept was announced in February 2021 along with the news of Lucille's Hospitality Group's launch, as we reported here in the Houston Press , 4521 Kingwood, closed July 2. The Kingwood location was the third for the well-known kolache and coffee shop and its first franchised store. Franchisees Kristy and Josh Armandinger opened it in October 2022 in the shopping center at Main Street Kingwood. Unfortunately, there were numerous challenges that prevented it from working well in the Kingwood market, according to a press release.Kolache Shoppe owner Randy Hines said, "We have nothing but respect and gratitude for our franchise partners, the employees who served this location and the community of Kingwood." He added that he's a firm believer that failure serves as a valuable learning experience and the Kolache Shoppe team is embracing this as an opportunity to grow.Meanwhile, the company is planning a franchised expansion to Pearland., 11940 Broadway, is expected to open later this summer. Franchisees Cecilia and Luis Rey have partnered with Kolache Shoppe owners Lucy and Randy Hines to open the bakery in the Broadway Plaza shopping center. Its proximity to Shadow creek High School and the commuter traffic along Highway 288 offers a great opportunity to satisfy customers with pastries and locally roasted coffee.Cecilia is a native Houstonian while husband Luis immigrated from Mexico over a decade ago. They moved to Pearland in 2021 to raise their two children. They fell in love with the kolache brand and felt it would be the perfect fit for their dream of owning their own business.The 1,200 square-foot buildout will be similar to the current Heights location and the former Kingwood shop. White subway tiles, blue and white colors and warm wood accents will create a bright and inviting space for dining in. There will be a drive-thru window for takeaway and pre-orders as well., 1540 W. Alabama, is celebrating the grand opening of its walk-up coffee bar window July 8 and July 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The first 50 guests at its Montrose brick and mortar will receive a free coffee drink and customers will receive 50 percent off coffee drinks on both days. It will also be launching some new merchandise for purchase including a limited supply release of of its The Better Generation x The Waffle Bus Astros collaboration hat., 9005 Katy Freeway, is launching its weekend brunch service July 8. The brunch, which runs Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. will have delicious dishes such as chilaquiles, huevos rancheros, pancakes and breakfast taco plates. There will also be Carnitas con Papas, Carne Asada and Eggs and Saddle Up Enchiladas.There will also be brunch cocktails including breakfast margaritas, Bloody Marias and Cantina Carajillos, a wake-your-ass-up drink made with espresso. There are non-alcoholic breakfast beverages such as Mexican Coffee, seasonal aguas frescas and orange juice.The brunch service will also roll out over the next month at other locations. Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina in The Woodlands will begin its brunch service July 29 while the Heights location will debut its weekend brunch August 12., 1947 W. Gray, launched its happy hour July 5. The new restaurant opened this past May in River Oaks Shopping Center. Chef Christian Hernandez has created a $10 snack menu with items like Albi Hummus, Feta Dumplings, Beets bil Tahini and Calamari withtartar sauce. There are larger plates such as the Pita Sandwich ($12) and Oysters on the Half Shell ($18).Happy hour cocktails include a selection of $10 drinks as well including the Ahran, with saffron syrup, orange blossom water and champagne or Bawse, made with citrus vodka, simple syrup, citrus, passion fruit and bubbles. Other drinks like the Grand Bazaar and Arabian Nights are $12 along with $8 select wines by the glass. Lebanese wine bottles are half off during the happy hour which runs Tuesday through Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., 17575 Tomball Parkway, opened softly June 28. It's the 5th location for the Greater Houston area and one of dozens nationwide.Benny Chow's, 1818 Washington, opened June 28Black Rock Coffee Bar, 20202 Champion Forest, opened June 23CAPS Supper Club and Bar, 2610 Briar Ridge, opened June 9Chuck E. Cheese, 12523 Westheimer, reopened June 22Cici's Pizza,10086 Long Point, reopened June 2Citizens of Montrose, 907 Westheimer, opened June 7Coffee fellows, 4900 Bissonet, opened June 14Conroux at Hyatt Regency Conroe, 1001 Grand Central Parkway, opened May 258 Ounce Korean Steak House & Bar, 23220 Grand Circle Boulevard, opened late MayElro, 2405 Genessee, opened June 23Golden Chick, 4000 N. Sam Houston Parkway, opened June 22Incanto, 1426 Yale, opened June 23Jersey Mike's Subs, 120 Gulfgate Center Mall, opened June 14Los Tios, 5192 Buffalo Speedway, opened June 5Must Go Coffee, 15000 Bammel North Houston, opened mid-JuneNOTO Houston, 3215 McKinney, opened June 22Palace Social, 5950 Fairmont Parkway, opened early JunePastore, 1180 Dunlavy, opened June 30Rakkan Ramen, 1321 N. Westgreen Boulevard, opened June 16Rise No.4, 26435 Kuykendahl, opened June 9Shake Shack, 2515 Town Center Boulevard N., opened June 22Stuffed Belly, 8133 Long Point, opened June 10Thunderbirds HTX, 8200 Washington, opened April 1Trill Burgers, 3607 S. Shepherd, opened June 7Urban Bird Hot Chicken, 11671 FM 2154, opened June 19Blake's BBQ & Burgers, 2916 Jeanetta, closed June 30Counter Common Beerworks & Kitchen, 5413 Bellaire Boulevard, closed June 30Frank's Americana Revival, 3736 Westheimer, closed June 30 for relocationShun Japanese Kitchen, 2802 Shepherd, closed June 10