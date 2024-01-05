Houston Bars and Restaurants Offering Booze-Free Cocktails for Dry January

The new year brings new opportunities to improve your mind and body, and one popular way to focus on wellness is to go alcohol free, also known as celebrating Dry January. Many Houston bars and restaurants are joining in on the fun, offering zero-proof alternatives to your favorite cocktails. Here’s where to toast to a healthy 2024 with a mocktail in Houston.
8th Wonder Distillery and 8th Wonder Cannabis, 2201 Dallas
Dry January participants can also enjoy infused seltzer flights throughout the month and four three-ounce pours and a beverage token for $10. THC Tuesdays will feature $4 pours of THC drafts all day. The brand also plans to feature a host of THC-specific events throughout the month.
Amrina, 3 Waterway Square
Head to the Woodlands hotspot to go zero-proof with a cinnamon-kissed Mango Lemonade or Shinkaji Mule with Fever Tree Ginger Beer, lime juice and spiced syrup.
Andiron, 3201 Allen Parkway
The modern live-fire steakhouse rocks mocktails like the Stop You’re Making Me Blush, made with Seedlip Spice, raspberry white pepper shrub and citrus and the Cranberry Tonic featuring cranberry foam.
Axelrad, 1517 Alabama
The Midtown hangout will feature an extensive non-alcoholic menu including mocktails, non-alcoholic beers, hopped seltzers and more ranging $5 to $7. Customers can choose from drinks like the nonalcoholic Lagunitas IPNA, Blackberry Serrano Mule and Briney Melon Refresher with Saint Arnold ginger beer).
Bludorn, 807 Taft
Bludorn’s bountiful cocktail menu features four zero-proof cocktails curated by beverage director Fabio Pontes. Sip the Dove's Nest made with grapefruit, lime, Seedlip Garden, vanilla and 807 Hot Sauce or the Apple Bottom Sage made with Apple, Verjus, and fennel-sage foam. Each mocktail on the menu is offered for $10.
The Chelsea, 888 Westheimer
The Montrose’s Collective’s newest addition is elevating Dry January with two specialty mocktail creations — The Warm Up, a blend of agave nectar, zesty lemon, ginger, beer, and serrano spice; and the Soleil Rose, featuring a combination of pineapple, grenadine, fresh lime, tonic, and mint.
Coltivare, 3320 White Oak
Coltivare has brought back its month-long, zero-proof cocktail menu for Dry January, with a special mocktail menu curated by its allstar beverage team, led by bar manager Greg Thompson and beverage director/co-owner Morgan Weber. Sip booze-free drinks like the Down in Kokomo (which drinks like a daiquiri) or a G&T riff dubbed the Not & Tonic.
The Decoy, 1222 Witte
The new Spring Branch concept will be serving up several options for Dry January, including the Watermelon Fresca ($7) and Kickin’ Lemonade ($7).
Eunice, 3737 Buffalo Speedway
The Creole Cajun darling offers two spirit-free cocktails for those observing Dry January – the Bramble Berry Fizz ($8) made with house lemonade, blackberries and club soda; and the Cinnamon Sunrise ($8) made with orange juice, cinnamon syrup and lemon juice.
Flora Mexican Kitchen, 3422 Allen
Sip $8 mocktails at Flora while overlooking the Buffalo Bayou.
FM Kitchen & Bar, 1112 Shepherd
FM Kitchen features Houston-based N/A spirit company Cut Above for its mocktail menu, with spicy mezcal margaritas and paloma riffs on the menu.
Hamsa, 5555 Morningside
Sip drinks like the tea-infused Mint to Be or passionfruit and jalapeno kissed Passionately Sober.
Heights Bier Garten, 1433 North Shepherd
Sip the nonalcoholic Gone Fishin’ ($11), with Lyre’s Dry London Spirit, Lyre’s Italian Orange, Lime, Orange and Italian Cherry.
Josephine’s Gulf Coast Tradition, 318 Gray
Starting in the New Year, Josephine’s will open The Soda Pop Shop, offering an expanded mocktails menu featuring locally produced Southern cream soda alongside mocktails like the Happy Gilmore, an apricot Arnold Palmer, and Blueberry Yum Yum, a holiday punch made with Meyer lemon, blueberry and cranberry.
Kata Robata, 3600 Kirby
Diners partaking in Dry January or just looking to sip on a mocktail can try the restaurant’s Yuzu Sparkle ($8) made with citrus, mint and soda; and the Fake ID ($6) made with Fever Tree ginger beer, lychee and lemon.
Le Jardinier, 5500 Main
Hit the French dining institution from The Bastion Collection to choose from five zero-proof beverages, including the Jannah Juice ($11) made with pomegranate juice, rose water and mint.
Lobby Bar at Hilton Americas-Houston, 1600 Lamar
Choose from the Proper Paloma, a non-alcoholic take on the classic drink made with Agave Blanco, lime juice, sparkling Grapefruit and agave; and the Amalfi Spritz, an alcohol-free, Italian orange delight made with Italian Orange, Lyre’s Classic Italian Sparkling and topped with club soda.
Loch Bar, 4444 Westheimer
The River Oaks District seafood tavern features two non-alcoholic cocktails – Heard It On The Grapevine ($7) made with fresh grapes, lime, tea, and a dash of mint; and Along The Lonely Road ($8), a refreshing mix of cucumber, mint, pineapple, lime and a splash of Topo Chico.
Lulu's River Oaks, 2518 Kirby
Lulu’s offers a range of refreshing mocktails including La Passione featuring Topo Chico, passionfruit mix and Seedlip 42; or the Amalfi Coast with Seedlip Sice 94 and tonic.
MaKiin, 2651 Kipling
Booze-free cocktails include the Hua Hin Mango made with non-alcoholic tequila, mango puree, lime juice, club soda, salt, sugar and a Thai chili rim; the Pu Lae Pineapple made with non-alcoholic rum, pineapple juice, coconut water, lime juice, palm sugar and a sugar-coated pineapple; and the Pattaya Po Tak made with Thai basil, non-alcoholic agave flavor liquor, club soda, lime juice and lemongrass syrup.
Marmo, 888 Westheimer
Specialty non-alcoholic libations include the Bel Fiore ($12) with cranberry, hibiscus and lime soda; and the Ragazza Mela ($12) crafted with apple cider, fresh lemon, almond and topped with a star anise.
Monkey's Tail Conroe, 2017 North Frazier
Beverage Director Lainey Collum has crafted a mix of free-spirited cocktails year-round, with current highlights including the grapefruit, strawberry and firewater kissed Toronjajaja and Viva Maracuya with passion fruit, mango and tiki spices.
Moxie’s, 5000 Westheimer
Guests can enjoy the Tropic Thunder, featuring Seedlip Garden 108, passionfruit and citrus and finished with a chile-lime rim; The Nutty Chai Cold Brew, made with Hazelnut Reàl, chai syrup and Lavazza cold brew; and the Rosemary Grapefruit Tonic, a fusion of fresh rosemary, grapefruit juice, pineapple syrup, cold tea, and Q Ginger Beer.
Ostia, 2032 Dunlavy
Sip craft mocktails including the Spiced Pear made with pear juice, cinnamon syrup, lemon juice and tonic; the Holiday Away made with hibiscus tea, Texas grapefruit, lemon, lime and yuzu soda; and the Zero Spritz Given, an Italian orange non-alcoholic aperitivo spritz.
The Union Kitchen, multiple locations
The Union Kitchen’s Virgin Mango Mojito — available at all five Houston-area locations — blends fresh mango puree, muddled mint, freshly squeezed lime and a touch of simple syrup.
Verde Garden, 2817 West Dallas
The Harlow District hotspot will offer the Como la flor mocktail for $6, featuring with orange juice, lime, house made grenadine and ginger beer.
Wild, 1609 Westheimer, 2121 North Shepherd
Both locations will offer a Ocean Water Mocktail, ($8, CBD $9, THC $15), made with lime, coconut, blue spirulina and Topo Chico.