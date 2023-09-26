Support of Breast Cancer Awareness and Eat and Drink Pink in Houston This October

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and many Houston restaurants and bars are joining the important cause, offering pink-themed food and drink specials and menus in benefit of breast cancer charities. Here’s where to eat, drink and raise money for the honorable cause this month.
Amrina, 3 Waterway Square
The Woodlands hotspot will offer a Pink Ribbon cocktail, a blend of High West Double Rye, Amaro Nonino, fresh lime juice and raspberry puree, topped off with a refreshing splash of Lime Yuzu soda. Amrina is pledging $1 from every cocktail sold to support the Houston Methodist Cancer Center.
Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby
Arnaldo Richards’ Picos will host a Pink Ribbon Brunch on Sunday, October 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., donating $5 from every adult brunch buffet purchase, and $2 from every children’s brunch purchase, to The Rose Breast Center of Excellence. Additionally, Picos is pledging $1 from every signature Pico Rita sold during the month of October to support the Rose Center of Excellence and its mission to provide quality breast health services, advocacy and access to care for all.
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith
On Tuesday, October 3 at 6:30 p.m., guests are invited to a four-course wine dinner with guest winemaker Ryan Levy of Nice Winery. The meal will kick off with Nice Winery's 2022 Rosé of Pinot Noir, which benefits The Rose. Tickets are $175, and, Brennan's will donate $15 from each event ticket sold to The Rose. Pink attire is encouraged.
Burger Joint, 2703 Montrose, 2002 North Shepherd
Burger Joint will donate a a portion of the proceeds from its Pomegranate Shake to The Rose.
Dessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby
Dessert Gallery will offer Raspberry Sugar Cookies and Pink Ribbon Cookies ($4.95 each) in support of Metavivor and its mission of advancing metastatic breast cancer research, providing essential support and raising awareness.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park
Etoile has chosen The Nancy Owens Breast Cancer Foundation, a non-profit service that provides financial support to charities that are in the fight against breast cancer, for its charity of the month this October. Guests can enjoy a four-course dinner menu for $74 per person plus tax and gratuity, from which $8 will go to charity; or a three-course weekend brunch for for $38 per person plus tax and gratuity, with $4 going to the program for each one sold.
Embassy Suites by Hilton The Woodlands at Hughes Landing, 1855 Hughes Landing
E’terie Bar & Grille will be serving up the Pink Remedy ($11), featuring Tito’s Vodka, raspberry liquor and cream garnished with a purple flower. Proceeds from each cocktail will benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
J-Bar-M Barbecue, 2201 Leeland
Dig into The Rose Cinnamon Roll ($18, serves four), a twist on its Texas Sized Cinnamon Roll smothered with strawberry icing and crowned with a sprinkle of freeze-dried strawberries. Available all month long, the treat will support The Rose in the fight against breast cancer.
Loch Bar, 4444 Westheimer
Loch Bar has launched a generous way to raise a glass (or few) for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. From October 1–31, the seafood tavern will pledge $1 from every glass of rosé sold to Susan G. Komen, an esteemed organization dedicated to fighting breast cancer across all fronts.
Los Tios, multiple locations
Los Tios will donate $1 from every Strawberry Margarita ordered during the month of October to the Rose Breast Center of Excellence. Guests can stop by any of the six different Los Tios locations across the city to show support and help fundraise.
Marmo, 888 Westheimer
From October 1–31, the restaurant is donating $1 from every glass of rosé sold to Susan G. Komen.
Ojo de Agua, 4444 Westheimer
The all-day café will donate $1 from every bright pink Pitaya Bowl sold during the entire month of October to The Rose to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Ojo de Agua will also be serving bright pink tortillas, made in-house, all month long.
Tacos A Go Go, multiple locations
The taco favorite will bring back its TaTa Taco, a chicken taco with the pink tortilla and jicama slaw, for the month of October, with proceeds benefiting The Rose.
Taco Stand, 2018 North Shepherd
Guests can enjoy a Pink Taco, with grilled steak with sweet peppers and cheese served on a homemade pink corn tortilla, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Nancy Owens Cancer Foundation.
The Woodlands Resort, 2301 North Millbend
Raise a glass at Back Table Kitchen & Bar with a Watermelon Jolly Rancher ($14), a refreshing pink drink made with vodka, elderflower liqueur, watermelon pucker, lemon juice, simple syrup and cranberry juice. The newly renovated Lobby Bar is serving up a Pink Starburst Margarita ($16) made with Vanilla vodka, tequila, watermelon pucker, lemon and lime juice and simple syrup. Proceeds from each cocktail will benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
The Westin at The Woodlands, 2 Waterway Square
At Como Social Club, guests can enjoy the Watermelon Spritz ($16), made with vodka, watermelon pucker, lemon juice and Sprite. Located just downstairs from Como, Sorriso Italian Kitchen created a specialty Italian Paloma ($18) made with Tequila, Chambord, grapefruit juice, club soda, lime juice and simple syrup. Proceeds from each cocktail will benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation.