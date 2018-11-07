Perfect Pairings: Mezcal, Sal de Gusano y Naranjas at The Pastry War

Sal de gusano is salt made from moth larvae— and it’s delicious. Paired with Mezcal it’s like a back-in-the-day spend the night party, N64 and all. These two literally grew up together. To make sal de gusano, the larvae that grows on agave is toasted, ground, and then mixed with salt and dried chilies. A sip of floral mezcal finished with savory sal and sweet, watery naranjas has a je ne sais quoi rhythm that just makes you want more.

Whereas tequila is only made from blue weber agave and in Tequila, Jalisco, mezcal can be made from any type of agave spanning nine different regions in Mexico (Tequila included.) Each interpretation of this hyperlocal spirit is a testament to the individual mezcalero behind it. The majority of them curate in small batches and in the past 20 years, thanks to bottlers like Del Maguey, it’s now possible for the world to access these artisan spirits without getting shaken down at the border. (Still pissed.)