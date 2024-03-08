Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: The Biggest Picnic in Texas and All the Raclette

Fish Fridays for LentFriday
The 40 Days of Lent have officially begun, this year running through Thursday, March 28 (with Good Friday on March 29 and Easter Sunday on March 31). If you plan on giving up meat on Fridays this year (or if you just want to find some fun Fish Friday specials), check out our Fish Fridays: Houston Lent Restaurant Guide to find the local spots offering seafood, vegetarian and meat-free dishes in Houston this season.
Biggest Picnic in Texas: 100th Birthday Edition at Memorial ParkSaturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
301 North Picnic Lane
Memorial Park Conservancy will celebrate the parks’ Centennial with the return of The Biggest Picnic in Texas. Held in the Picnic Loop, the free family-friendly event will feature picnic festivities, entertainment, food and drinks, treats from H-E-B and more.
H-Town Hoedown at Eureka Heights Brewing CoSaturday, 1 to 6 p.m.
941 West 18th
Eureka Heights is bringing some boot scootin' H-Town flare to its Texas-sized Hoedown. The all ages event will feature a live petting zoo, DJ beats, H-Town Locals Only market, the chance to win Houston Live Stock Show and Rodeo tickets, and eats including bbq from Deckle & Hide and crawfish and snowballs from Simply Boiled. Guests 21+ can enjoy Eureka’s lineup of craft brews and limited-edition carney beers, including the all-new Buckle Bunny Citrus.
Raclette Party on the Patio at Montrose Cheese & WineSaturday, 1 to 5 p.m. (or until sold out)
1618 Westheimer
Montrose Cheese & Wine will host its last Raclette Party of the season this weekend. Hit the patio for an apres ski-style party featuring a giant wheel of melty raclette ssesrved generously over potatoes, caramelized onions, cornichons, and baguette slices, with the optional addition of selected charcuterie. First scrape is at 1 p.m. and plates are first come, first served.
Missouri City Soul Food Festival at Missouri City Community CenterSunday, noon to 6 p.m.
1522 Missouri City Drive
Get a taste of real deal soul food as 30+ vendors from Dallas, Houston, Austin and more dish out the goods at the Missouri City Soul Food Fest, from oxtails and turkey legs to fried chicken, fish and barbecue. Admission is free.