Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Smoked Lamb Shawarma and Easter Sunday Brunch

March 29, 2024 4:00AM

Craft Pita and Truth BBQ are bringing back their Easter Smoked Lamb collab for one-day-only.
Craft Pita and Truth BBQ are bringing back their Easter Smoked Lamb collab for one-day-only. Photo by Ibrahim Halawa
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Breakfast Taco Pop-Up at Little Rey

Saturday, 10 a.m. until sold out
2345 Mid Lane

Chef and restaurateur Ford Fry (State of Grace, La Lucha, Superica) and his team are set to open fast-casual Northern Mexican concept Little Rey on Monday, April 1, set between the Shops at Highland Village and River Oaks District. In anticipation of the opening, Little Rey will host a one-day-only breakfast taco pop-up just outside the restaurant this Saturday. Dig into homemade flour tortillas filled with migas, twice-fried pork beans, cilantro, cheese and extras from chorizo to mushroom, kale and poblano.

Craft Pita X Truth BBQ Easter Collab at Craft Pita

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
1920 Fountainview, 5172 Buffalo Speedway

Craft Pita’s Raffi Nasr and Truth BBQ Pit Master Leonard Botello are collaborating for their annual Easter Smoked Lamb, available in shawarma and bowl form at Craft Pita at the Fountainview and Buffalo Speedway locations on Saturday, March 30. The shawarma includes smoked lamb, lettuce, tomato, red cabbage, spicy aioli and pickles; while the bowls feature smoked lamb, rice pilaf, tabbouleh, pickled turnips, red cabbage, cucumber yogurt and pita bread. Take-and-bake Easter meal specials will also be available for pre-order, including one-and-a-half pounds of lamb, rice pilaf, fattoush salad, cucumber yogurt and maamoul cookies. The pre-orders will be available for pickup on Saturday, March 30 only.

3rd Annual Easter Party at Feges BBQ Spring Branch

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
8217 Long Point

Fege’s BBQ invites folks to the Spring Branch location for its 3rd Annual Easter Party. Perfect for families, guests can enjoy an Easter egg hunt for the kiddos, pictures with the Easter Bunny, face painting, balloon animals, Easter crafts and more. Easter egg hunt starts at 11 a.m.

Sazon Latin Food Festival at Karbach Brewery

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
2032 Karbach

Folks can get a taste of Latin flavors at the Sazon Latin Food Festival held at Karbach Brewery. Expect Latin food vendors, Karbach brews, live music and fun. The event is free to attend.

Easter Sunday Brunch

Sunday

Check out our 2024 Easter Sunday Brunch Houston Dining Guide to find the Houston restaurants making Easter special with classic plates and morning cocktails, egg hunts, live jazz, family-friendly brunch buffets, prix fixe affairs and more.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
