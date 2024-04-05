Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Buzzy New Food Hall Opens

April 5, 2024 4:00AM

Three-story dining hall Conservatory Galleria celebrates its Grand Opening with an action-packed weekend.
Three-story dining hall Conservatory Galleria celebrates its Grand Opening with an action-packed weekend. Photo by Abante Photography
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Black Restaurant Week Houston

All weekend long

Running now through through Sunday, April 14, Black Restaurant Week Houston invites locals to discover black-owned restaurants food trucks, sweets and more across Houston, Beaumont and surrounding areas. The 2024 campaign focuses on restimulating local economies within the Black community by promoting culinary businesses and professionals who cannot afford costly marketing campaigns, with spotlighted local favorites including Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill, The Fry Guys, Ray’s Real Pit BBQ Shack, Pure Noire Urban Wineries, Taste of Nigeria and more.

Grand Opening at Conservatory Galleria

Friday–Sunday
5353 West Alabama

Hot new three-story dining hall Conservatory Galleria, which sits in the iconic space formerly known as Roxy Houston, is celebrating with a three-day, action-packed weekend. Guests can enjoy food, music, diverse entertainment and more, including a 713 Night Market on Friday from 6 to 11 p.m., “Roxy Reunion” on Saturday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. featuring past Roxy DJs and drink specials, and Sunday “Supercars” event featuring hot cars and venue food vendors including Clutch City Grill, La Taquiza Street Tacos, Thrive Juices, Bird Haus, Seoulside Wings, Rollin Phatties and more.

FoodieLand at NRG Park

Friday–Sunday
3 NRG Parkway

This colossal outdoor food festival and night market has over 185 multicultural vendors lined up, with suggested arrival time entry to reduce crowding and increase your sampling. Tickets are $6 via Eventbrite (free for kids under 5) and no tickets will be sold at the door.

5th Annual Crawfish Cook-Off at Cactus Cove

Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m.
3333 West 11th

The neighborhood favorite will host its 5th annual Crawfish Cook-Off, inviting some of the city’s finest crawfish teams to face off as locals dig in and enjoy live music, giveaways, food and more. Get armbands for $40 to score mudbugs from each of the competitors plus one drink ticket and special drink prices all day. Dogs and kids are welcome.

Katy Sip & Stroll at The Ark by Norris

Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m.
21402 Merchants Way

The 27th edition Katy Sip & Stroll brings together top Katy-area restaurants to sample alongside over 100 wine selections, craft beer and select craft spirits. Tickets are $75 GA and $110 VIP (both $5 more at the door if available). 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Food & Drink

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation