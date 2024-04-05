Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Buzzy New Food Hall Opens

Black Restaurant Week HoustonAll weekend long
Running now through through Sunday, April 14, Black Restaurant Week Houston invites locals to discover black-owned restaurants food trucks, sweets and more across Houston, Beaumont and surrounding areas. The 2024 campaign focuses on restimulating local economies within the Black community by promoting culinary businesses and professionals who cannot afford costly marketing campaigns, with spotlighted local favorites including Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill, The Fry Guys, Ray’s Real Pit BBQ Shack, Pure Noire Urban Wineries, Taste of Nigeria and more.
Grand Opening at Conservatory GalleriaFriday–Sunday
5353 West Alabama
Hot new three-story dining hall Conservatory Galleria, which sits in the iconic space formerly known as Roxy Houston, is celebrating with a three-day, action-packed weekend. Guests can enjoy food, music, diverse entertainment and more, including a 713 Night Market on Friday from 6 to 11 p.m., “Roxy Reunion” on Saturday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. featuring past Roxy DJs and drink specials, and Sunday “Supercars” event featuring hot cars and venue food vendors including Clutch City Grill, La Taquiza Street Tacos, Thrive Juices, Bird Haus, Seoulside Wings, Rollin Phatties and more.
FoodieLand at NRG ParkFriday–Sunday
3 NRG Parkway
This colossal outdoor food festival and night market has over 185 multicultural vendors lined up, with suggested arrival time entry to reduce crowding and increase your sampling. Tickets are $6 via Eventbrite (free for kids under 5) and no tickets will be sold at the door.
5th Annual Crawfish Cook-Off at Cactus CoveSaturday, 1 to 6 p.m.
3333 West 11th
The neighborhood favorite will host its 5th annual Crawfish Cook-Off, inviting some of the city’s finest crawfish teams to face off as locals dig in and enjoy live music, giveaways, food and more. Get armbands for $40 to score mudbugs from each of the competitors plus one drink ticket and special drink prices all day. Dogs and kids are welcome.
Katy Sip & Stroll at The Ark by NorrisSaturday, 6 to 9 p.m.
21402 Merchants Way
The 27th edition Katy Sip & Stroll brings together top Katy-area restaurants to sample alongside over 100 wine selections, craft beer and select craft spirits. Tickets are $75 GA and $110 VIP (both $5 more at the door if available).