Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: The Houston Barbecue Festival and a Selena Birthday Brunch

Selena Birthday Brunch at The Union KitchenSaturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
12538 Memorial, 3452 Ella, 9955 Barker Cypress, 9920 Gaston, 23918 US-59
All five TUK locations will celebrate superstar Tejano icon Selena’s life and extraordinary career with a festive brunch service. In addition to the regular brunch menu, guests can enjoy themed specials such as Corpus Christi Breakfast Tacos, "Dreaming of You" Churro French Toast Sticks, Dad's Campechana and the Como La Flor cocktail. Reservations are recommended and all ages are welcome.
Crawfish Boil at CaracolSaturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
2200 Post Oak
Saturdays are now officially Crawfish Day at Caracol. The coastal Mexican hotspot will be hosting a crawfish boil on the patio every Saturday brunch during crawfish season. Chef Hugo's mudbugs get a mojo de ajo (roasted garlic with spices and a touch of heat) and cost is $24 plus tax for two pounds and $5 additional for homemade sausage, potatoes and corn.
Houston Barbecue Festival at Humble Civic Center Arena ComplexSunday, 1 to 4 p.m.
8233 Will Clayton.
Bbq enthusiasts will can hit 11th annual Houston Barbecue Festival to enjoy smoked eats from an epic lineup Houston’s top barbecue talent. This year’s hot list includes pitmasters from Blood Bros BBQ, Brett’s BBQ Shop, CorkScrew BBQ, Gatlin’s BBQ, Harlem Rd Texas BBQ, Henderson & Kane, Tejas Chocolate & BBQ and more. Tickets are $65 pre-sale GA ($80 full price) and $125 pre-sale VIP ($150 full price).
First Anniversary Ibiza Party at Se7en Restaurant & LoungeSunday, 4 to 10 p.m.
3300 Kirby
Se7en will celebrate its first anniversary with an Ibiza all-white theme dinner, featuring the new Latin and Mediterranean-inspired menu and live entertainment by acclaimed Latin band, Calle Swing; plus expanded brunch offerings, now available on both Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Black Restaurant Week HoustonAll weekend long
Closing out its run this Sunday, Black Restaurant Week Houston invites locals to discover black-owned restaurants food trucks, sweets and more across Houston, Beaumont and surrounding areas. The 2024 campaign focuses on restimulating local economies within the Black community by promoting culinary businesses and professionals who cannot afford costly marketing campaigns, with spotlighted restaurants including Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill, The Fry Guys, Ray’s Real Pit BBQ Shack, Pure Noire Urban Wineries and Taste of Nigeria, among other local favorites.