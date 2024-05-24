Navigation
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Memorial Day Weekend Brunches, Luaus and More

May 24, 2024 4:00AM

The Warwick is celebrating its second anniversary with weekend-long fun, from a Hawaiin luau to a DJ brunch experience.
The Warwick is celebrating its second anniversary with weekend-long fun, from a Hawaiin luau to a DJ brunch experience. Photo by Jenn Duncan
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Second Anniversary at The Warwick

Friday–Sunday
5888 Westheimer

The Warwick is celebrating its second anniversary with weekend-long fun, kicking off on Friday as the restaurant transforms into a Hawaiin luau complete with a DJ and dancers, cocktails, roasted pig and Hawaiian ribeye, a photo booth and more. On Saturday, diners can enjoy welcome drinks, a chef’s table experience and live music; and on Sunday, brunch runs from noon to 3 p.m. featuring complimentary welcome drinks, new brunch items, an ice sculpture and the sounds of a live percussionist and DJ experience.

Spring Wine Maker Series and National Wine Day at Mutiny Wine Room

Saturday, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.
1124 Usener

Mutiny Wine Room host its Spring Winemaker Series, focusing on the wines of Oregon and Washington. Tastings are offered for $94 per person. In addition, the wine room will offer guests a 20 percent discount on all bottles purchased for dining in-house and a 25 percent discount on all retail bottles for off-premise in honor of National Wine Day.

Sazon Latin Food Festival at Karbach Brewing Co.

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
2032 Karbach

Folks are invited to Karbach to enjoy the family-friendly Sazon Latin Food Festival at Karbach Brewery, featuring Latin food vendors representing all the best flavors from the Caribbean, Central and South America, plus live mussic and good time. There is no cover to attend.

Memorial Day Food and Drink

Monday

From military discounts in honor of fallen heroes to Monday brunch, burgers and beer buckets, check out our Memorial Day roundup on where to eat, drink and celebrate in Houston this holiday.

Asian American and Pacific Islander Restaurant Weeks

All weekend long

OCA-Greater Houston will host the fifth annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Restaurant Weeks, a city-wide event celebrating the culinary heritage of AAPI communities in Houston. Now through June 15, each donation of $25 or more will unlock the AAPI Restaurant Week digital passport with a QR code to access special deals from over 50 AAPI and AAPI-owned restaurants and AAPI chefs throughout the city. This year's participants include The Blind Goat, Lena's Asian Kitchen, Blood Bros. BBQ, 93’ Til, South X Saigon, Aka Sushi House, Saigon Pho, Fung’s Kitchen, Six Ping Bakeries and more. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
