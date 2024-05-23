Upcoming Houston Food Events: Ramen Tatsu-Ya's Spicy Chilled Ramen Returns

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Spicy Chilled, the refreshing, brothless cold ramen dish, is back at all six Texas locations of Ramen Tatsu-Ya, including Houston’s location at 1722 California. The warm weather staple features spicy ramen with citrus soy dressing, ajitama (marinated soft boiled egg), cucumber, tomatoes, pirikara (which means "spicy" in Japanese) ground pork, chili oil, scallions and karashi mustard, giving it a wasabi-like punch. The dish’s official beverage pairing — Kyuri Kup — also returns, combining cucumber, simple syrup, yuzu and citrus over ice for a refreshing drink to help tame the ramen’s heat. Guests can choose to make the beverage boozy by adding sake. Spicy Chilled is priced at $14, with Kyuri Kup available for $5 ($6 with sake).
Common Bond celebrates National Burger Day with a limited-time-only Bacon Goat Cheese Burger, offered now through Tuesday, May 28 at Common Bond Bistro locations. Available for $16.99, the burger features a chuck, brisket, short rib blend with sundried tomato goat cheese, arugula, black pepper bacon and garlic aioli on an everything bagel brioche bun.
1891 American Eatery & Bar, 702 East 11th, is ready to smash National Burger Day, offering $12 Smash Burgers and fries for $12 on Tuesday, May 28 only. Made with chuck, brisket and rib patties for extra flavor, guests can pick between Classic (LTO, mustard, pickles, everything bagel brioche bun); Smothered & Covered (grilled onions, cheddar cheese, aioli, brioche bun); High Heat (smoked queso, jack cheese roasted poblano, lettuce, ghost pepper aioli, brioche bun); and Mushroom (grilled portobello, herb goat cheese, provolone, red onion jam, arugula, everything bagel brioche bun).
Artisans Restaurant, 5745 Westheimer, will host the Truffle Masters 2024 winners for an "East meets West Cuisine Wine Dinner" on Thursday, May 30 at 6:30 p.m. Chefs Niki Vongthong, Erik Cruz and Jio Dingayan will showcase their culinary mastery alongside pairings from Bandol Wines. Cost is $329 per person (tax and gratuity included).RSVP at 713-529-9111 or [email protected].
Guests are invited to a five-course Chateau Pichon Baron Wine Dinner, paired with six wines from the legendary Bordeaux winery, at Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, on Thursday, May 30 beginning at 7 p.m. Dishes include seared Gulf shrimp with grapefruit and apple remoulade; duck palo in crust a l’orange; roasted rack of lamb; 30-day dry-aged ribeye with parsnip mousseline; and vanilla panna cotta with apricot sorbet. Cost is $175 per person plus tax and gratuity and reservations are required.
Le Jardinier, 5500 Main, is teaming up with IWA Sake, aka the ‘wine lovers’ sake, for a two-night event on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1. Founder and maker of IWA Sake Richard Geoffroy will welcome guests into the private dining room, taking guests on a journey through older, rare releases flown in from Japan paired with a five-course tasting menu curated by chef de cuisine Felipe Botero, featuring chilled Maine lobster; Comté cheese soufflé; risotto with blue crab, melted leeks and preserved lemon; poached Atlantic cod with sake and Kaluga caviar sauce; and “the white meringue” for dessert – comprised of matcha cream and cherry compote. Limited seats are offered priced at $375 per person.
Landry’s Inc. brings back its Houston Chef Series, offered on select evenings from Wednesday, May 29 through Wednesday, August 7. Participating restaurants include Brenner’s Steakhouse, McCormick & Shmick’s, La Griglia, Grotto Ristorante, Vic & Anthony’s, Brenner’s on the Bayou, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, Grotto Downtown, Willie G’s Seafood, Morton’s the Steakhouse and King Ranch Texas Kitchen, each offering a menu inspired by the upcoming election and this year’s theme, “Presidential State Dinners.” Up firsts ia Brenner’s Steakhouse and chef Ashley Gadson, presenting “Dinner in the West Wing” with features from a Franklin D. Roosevelt Grilled Cheese and Braised Boars Head Martin Van Buren to an Apple and Pear Tart John Adams.