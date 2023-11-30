Upcoming Houston Food Events: Join the Beehive for a Beyoncé-Themed Brunch

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
The Holly Jolly Holiday Bar pop-up has decked the halls of Big Casino, 908 Congress, welcoming those 21-and-up to gather for an over-the-top holiday cocktail and entertainment. GA tickets start at $22 for 90-minute reservations (including a holiday-themed welcome cocktail or mocktail) and additional holiday themed food and drink will be available for purchase. Standing room only and brunch table seating and burlesque show experiences are also available.
The Union Kitchen will celebrate the release of Beyoncé’s debut concert film, "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, with a special Beyoncé-themed brunch at all five of its Houston-area restaurants on Saturday, December 2. The family-friendly brunch service will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and include fun cocktails, a Beyoncé soundtrack and themed dishes like The Blue Ivy blueberry muffins with blueberry compote; The Heated hot honey chicken and waffle sliders and The Disco Cakes, a classic fluffy pancake stack topped with colorful sprinkles and housemade honey butter. Reservations are recommended.
Bloom & Bee, 1600 West Loop South, will host Holiday Brunches on Sundays, December 3, 17 and 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can enjoy a festive brunch buffet for $68/adult and $45/child. Brunch with Santa will be held on Saturday, December 9, Sunday, December 10 and Saturday, December 23, featuring a three-course meal and decadent dessert buffet, live holiday entertainment and photo ops with Santa and his elf. Cost is $75 for adults and $45 for children.
Ouisie’s Table Restaurant, 3939 San Felipe, celebrating the official Repeal of Prohibition (December 5, 1933) with a booze special for guests on Tuesday, December 5. Get classic martinis, Manhattans, historic Sidecars and Sazeracs, and Old Fashioneds and Tom Collins for $7 all day long.
H Town Restaurant Group spots are continuing the tradition of Holiday Lunch. On Wednesdays, December 6 and 13, both Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, and Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, will host a three-course Holiday Luncheons featuring dishes from wild mushroom soup, duck spring rolls, pecan chicken and chocolate truffle cake (Backstreet Cafe) to lobster bisque, vegetable black rice, yellowfin tuna in mole amarillo and coconut tres leches (Caracol). On Thursdays, December 7 and 14, Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, and Xochi, 1777 Walker, will get in on the action with multi-course luncheons filled with empanadas, taquitos, enchiladas and more. The Holiday Lunches are $37++ per person and reservations are available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Rosalie Italian Soul, 400 Dallas is back with an Italian Wine dinner featuring Il Boro on Thursday, December 7 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The guided five-course meal will showcase offerings such as Rigatoni with Porcini and Nepitella to Wild Boar Cacciatore and Polenta, and each course will be paired with a unique wine profile. Cost is $120 per person plus taxes and fees.
The Tomball German Christmas Fest Market returns Friday, December 8 through Sunday, December 10, featuring over a hundred street vendors, family-friendly fun and live entertainment,and festive holiday food, beer and wine.