Upcoming Houston Food Events: March Takes on the Mediterranean Islands

September 8, 2022 4:00AM

Marche explores the Balearic Islands and more in its latest tasting menu, launching mid-September.
Marche explores the Balearic Islands and more in its latest tasting menu, launching mid-September. Photo by Zach Horst
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Ouisie’s Table Restaurant & Gardens, 3939 San Felipe, will host the final night of its summer jazz series, the Insatiable Glass & Live Jazz, on Thursday, September 15 from 6-9 p.m. Guests can enjoy jazz quartet Times 4 in the main dining room and Ouisie’s will include its Insatiable Wine offering — for $35 plus the purchase of any main course from the restaurant’s menu, a guest may take part in an endless wine sampling. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Call 713-528-2264 or go online.

Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, is hosting a special wine dinner on Wednesday, September 14. The evening will include special guests and Alta Vista owner Count Patrick d’Aulan and guests will sample Alta Vista’s specialty, single vineyard malbec, as well as Bordeaux-style blends and more paired with chef Hugo Ortega’s Coastal Mexican cuisine. Tickets are $110 per person plus 20 percent gratuity.

Chef-owner Sylvia Casares will continue the second half of her 2022 schedule of classes at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, held Saturdays, September 10 through December 17. The chef, author and restaurateur will be teaching everything from how to make chiles rellenos and enchiladas to backyard grilling and making Mexican breakfasts, including multiple classes around the Christmas holidays on making tamales. The first class on September 10 will tackle the art of backyard grilling South Texas style. Cost for each hands-on class is $70 per person, including all materials, the class and a meal. Register online or call 832-230-3842.

Houston fine dining restaurant March, 1624 Westheimer, will begin its fall/winter menu on September 15, exploring the islands of the Mediterranean from Corscia and Cyprus to The Canary Islands and Malta, and their distinct flavors and traditions—think a caviar set with Necci chestnut crepe, squid ink farro and more. The sommelier team is bringing the goods, too; and like many of MARCH’s past seasons, guests will find the pairing to be a bit more white wine-centric; while cocktails will explore spirits with flora, herbs and spices, including Mahón Gin, from Menorca, in this season’s MARCH martini. Tastings are $185 for six-courses plus optional pairings for $80 and $160 and $245 for nine courses, with pairings for $95 or $195.

Tacodeli, 1902 Washington, is featuring two limited-time seasonal menu items now through October 15. The Mexico City-inspired “farm to taco” concept is offering the Chile Relleno taco ($4.50) —made with Texas-based, Basse Farms roasted poblano peppers stuffed with veggie rice over a refried black bean spread and topped with jack cheese, crema and cilantro — and the Short Rib Birria taco ($5.95), featuring a housemade corn tortilla dipped in short rib stew, stuffed with jack cheese and braised short rib, topped with crema, cilantro and consume served on the side for dipping , for lunch and dinner at all locations.

The Houston Zoo invites craft beer fans to Brew at the Zoo on Friday, September 16 from 6 to 10 p.m., with beer tastings from eight popular Texas breweries, including over 30 beers to choose from, plus live music, games from skee-ball to foosball, and an after-hours look at the animals. Beer passes are $45 ($35 event only) and the event is 21-and-up. Last entry is at 8 p.m. with the last call at 9:30.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

