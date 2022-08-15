This Week in Houston Food Events: Fajitas, Churros and Beer

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:
Monday, August 15
$10 Featured Sandos at Dish Society
In honor of back-to-school season and National Sandwich Month, Dish Society
is offering a different house favorite sammy for a sweet $10 bucks every Monday in August, available at all locations for dine-in. This week’s $10 feature is the new Dish Society Burger.
Tuesday, August 16
Tatemó X chef Nick Wong
Tatemó
, 4740 Dacoma, invites former UB Presev chef Nick Wong as its guest chef for a special evening pop-up
. Walk-ins only are welcome from 7 to 10 p.m., with counter-service, limited seating and all items available to go. Expect a line for this one, folks.
Wednesday, August 17
Moms and Mimosas at Local Table
Local Table
will be toasting to the new school year with its Moms and Mimosas, offering a special brunch menu at 9 a.m. on the first day of school. Guests can head to the Katy, 22756 Westheimer, and Fulshear, 11525 South Fry, locations on August 17 (and the GOOF, 2003 West 34th, and Cypress, 10535 Fry, locations on August 22).
Guest Chef Pop-Up at Golfstrømmen
Refined Post food hall seafood spot Golfstrømmen
, 401 Franklin, continues its Guest Chef pop up series, featuring a handful of the city's best culinary talent on Wednesdays through August 24. Each dinner will feature two 12-person seatings at 5 and 7:30 p.m., with reservations required via Resy
for $125 per person. This week, guest chef Gabrial Medina will serve a multi course Filipino Seafood Kamayan.
Charity Scoop Night with Whitney Mercilus at Van Leeuwen Ice Cream (Rice Village)
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
and NFL veteran Whitney Mercilus will host a charity scoop night at the Rice Village scoop shop, 2565 Amherst, from 6 to 8 p.m. During this time, sales from the purchase of scoops and pints across all three Houston-area scoop shops (Rice Village, Montrose, Uptown Park) will benefit the WithMerci Foundation (note: Van Leeuwen’s August $3 single scoop special will be void at all Houston locations from 6 to 7 p.m.).
Thursday, August 18
National Fajita Day at Spanish Village
Spanish Village, 4720 Almeda, will be offering a major discount for National Fajita Day. Normally $54.95, the beef fajita platter for two will be available for $29.99 and followed up with free churros.
Friday, August 19
Beer and Donuts Pairing at Eureka Heights
Eureka Heights Brewing Company, 941 West 18th, is teaming up with Hugs & Donuts for a Donut and Beer pairing on Friday, August 19 starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission
($23.99) earns you a flight of five uniquely crafted donuts and a guided pairing of four 4-ounce Eureka Brews.
Sunday, August 21
22nd Anniversary Blowout at Flying Saucer Draught Emporium
Flying Saucer
, 705 Main , is celebrating 22 years in downtown Houston with an epic blowout beginning at 11 a.m. The beer house will tap 30 local, national and internationally renowned beers, many of which have never been tapped before; with exclusive offerings including Saint Arnold Brewing Company’s Raspberry Bounce and Bourbon Barrel Commitment, Brasserie Cantillon Sang Bleu, Prairie Artisan Ale’s Blue Shield and dozens more. Stick around for Bingo at 2 p.m. and swag giveaways throughout the day, plus food specials and commemorative cups and apparel will be available for purchase.
click to enlarge
All month long
Le Colonial's HRW menu is a tasting tour of Vietnamnese cuisine.
Photo by Michael Anthony
Houston Restaurant Weeks
Houston’s most anticipated dining event of the year, Houston Restaurant Weeks
, is back and running now through Labor Day. The Houston Food Bank fundraiser rocks a lineup of local restaurants and kitchens serving specially priced, multi-course prix fixe menus including brunch, lunch, and dinner, available for dine-in and take-out. To date, HRW has raised $17.6 million, which equates to 52.8 million meals that have gone to feed those that are food insecure in the region.
Hatch Chile Festival at Central Market
The 27th annual Hatch Chile Festival returns to Central Market
stores now through August 23. Stop by to find world-famous green chile pepper fresh from Hatch, New Mexico, with in-store events, cooking classes, products, recipes and more.
No Kid Hungry Benefit at Frank’s Americana Revival
Frank’s
, 3736 Westheimer, will offer guests an “Italian Summer Holiday” menu benefiting No Kid Hungry
during the month of August. The three-house menu ($49 with $5 going to NKH) pays homage to the Sicilian owned farms that provided a wealth of produce and contributed to the thriving culture in the area surrounding the restaurant.
Back-to-School Burger at Hopdoddy
Now through August 31, Hopdoddy
is rolling out a limited-edition new menu item in collaboration with Vital Farms. The ‘Back-to-School’ burger features a Vital Farms pasture-raised egg, muenster cheese and fried bologna.
Deli Month at Kenny & Ziggy’s
August brings the return of Deli Month to Kenny & Ziggy’s
, 1743 Post Oak, in benefit of Holocaust Museum Houston
. Joined by delis across the nation, K&Z will offer a multi-choice, three-course menu during lunch and dinner for $45 plus tax and gratuity, with 10-percent of each meal sold going to the HMH, providing funds for the museum’s education programs. For each person purchasing the special Deli Month meal, complimentary tickets to Holocaust Museum Houston will be included. www.delimonth.com
Sausage Fest at King’s BierHaus
Throughout the entire month of August, King’s BierHaus
(Heights & League City) will offer its impressive lineup of specialty sausages with an All You Can Eat promotion, with more than 12 traditional, exotic and plant-based sausages to choose from.
Summer Menu at Le Jardinier
Bastion Collection’s Le Jardinier
in the MFAH
, 5500 Main, is showcasing a French summer-inspired menu ending August 31. Dine on citrus cured Ora King salmon with melon creme fraiche and pickled fresnos, chilled corn veloute with crab salad and curry oil, seasonal mushroom risotto, lamb chop with purple hulled beans ragout and summer salad, peach compote and sorbet with snickerdoodle crumble and more.