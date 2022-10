This Week in Houston Food Events: Burger Bodega Brings Epic Smash Burgers to Washington Ave

Halloween Tricks and Treats

Licorería Limantour Bar Pop Up at Julep

Burger Bodega Grand Opening

The Epitome of Steak at Vault and Vino

Night Market at Asia Society Texas

Soups of Texas Class at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Wine Dinner at Maison Pucha Bistro

Oxtail Mashup at Project Row Houses

Sunday Supper at The Grove

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:Check out our Halloween 2022 Food and Drink Guide for a list of bar and restaurant specials, seasonal sweets and more in Houston this Halloween.After Alba Huerta traveled to Mexico City for a Julep pop up at Licorería Limantour (recently named the No. 4 Bar in the World by World’s Best Bars), she has invited Licorería Limantour co-owner Benjamin Padrón and bar manager Eduardo Nava to take over the bar at Julep , 1919 Washington. The special menu will be available on Tuesday, November 1 from 5 to 9 p.m., featuring Licorería Limantour’s signature cocktail, the Margarita al Pastor—a take on tacos al pastor, traditionally served with roast pineapple and fresh coriander.Abbas Dhanani ( @houstoneatz ) will open the first brick-and-mortar locations of his popular smash burger pop-up Burger Bodega at 4520 Washington on Thursday, November 3. After a successful year of pop-ups starting in September of 2021, Burger Bodega will now serve the Houston community at its permanent location with some exciting new menu additions and a New York inspired bodega atmosphere with H-Town vibes. Come for Double Smash Burgers, Chopped Fries and more.The Wagyu Guys, Dean Greene and Lincoln Obie, will host the inaugural Wagyu tasting dinner, The Epitome of Steak from 6 to 9 p.m. at, 2512 Genesee. Teaming up with “The Kitchen Finesser” chef team Onyi Akpa and Martin Webster, the evening will feature six courses including an Aussie Wellingotn, American Wagyu, Japanese Wagyu Donburi and more. Tickets (limited) are $200 and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Be An Angel and its mission to improve the quality of life for children with multiple disabilities or profound deafness.,1370 Southmore, is hosting its all-ages Night Market festival , drawing inspiration from street markets commonly found in East and Southeast Asia and celebrating Houston's AAPI communities through food, arts, and activities. Guests can enjoy after-hours exhibition access, a curated selection of food, home goods, art, and apparel from 60+ local vendors and artisans, family-friendly fun, an exclusive access Green Garden Lounge and all-access Beer Garden, and more. The event is open to the public and free to attend.Chef-owner Sylvia Casares will be teaching attendees how to make some of her favorite soups — from Classic Tortilla Soup and Caldo de Pollo to Sopa de Elote with crab — at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen , 1140 Eldridge, from 1 to 4 p.m. Cost is $70 per person and includes all materials, the class and a meal. Register online or call 713-334-7295., 1001 Studewood, will present a French, Peruvian & Ecuadorian Wine Tasting with guest Chef Antonio Rossell, Maison Pucha Bistro’s chef Manuel Pucha and pastry chef Victor Hugo Pucha. The five-course dinner is $149 per person (tax and gratuity not included), including a complimentary cocktail from 5 to 5:20 p.m. httThe 4th annual Oxtail Mashup will take in the lush garden offrom 6 to 9 p.m. The event brings together 17 of the industry's favorite chefs and bartenders hailing from locations including Houston, New York, Philadelphia and St. Croix — including last year’s winner Reginald Scott, Ruben Vela of Lucille’s 1913, Craft Burger’s Shannen Tune and Stacy Tune, and more — for a stellar 'mashup' of food, drink, art, music and friendly competition of oxtail-inspired dishes and tasty cocktails. Tickets are $95-$145 and this year’s event benefits Feed the Soul Foundation , helping culinary businesses thrive in marginalized communities. The organization will be presenting a $10,000 check to Texas Southern University among other donations.is hosting its 2022 Sunday Supper at, 1611 Lamar, celebrating local food, culinary excellence and community. Houston chefs Justin Basye, Felipe Botero, Chase Voelz, Martha Wilcox and Ryan Williams will prepare a multi-course, family-style meal in partnership with local ranchers and farmers. Tickets start at $375 and proceeds benefit the programs of Urban Harvest.