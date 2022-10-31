This Week in Houston Food Events: Burger Bodega Brings Epic Smash Burgers to Washington Ave

Monday, October 31
Halloween Tricks and TreatsCheck out our Halloween 2022 Food and Drink Guide for a list of bar and restaurant specials, seasonal sweets and more in Houston this Halloween.
Tuesday, November 1
Licorería Limantour Bar Pop Up at JulepAfter Alba Huerta traveled to Mexico City for a Julep pop up at Licorería Limantour (recently named the No. 4 Bar in the World by World’s Best Bars), she has invited Licorería Limantour co-owner Benjamin Padrón and bar manager Eduardo Nava to take over the bar at Julep, 1919 Washington. The special menu will be available on Tuesday, November 1 from 5 to 9 p.m., featuring Licorería Limantour’s signature cocktail, the Margarita al Pastor—a take on tacos al pastor, traditionally served with roast pineapple and fresh coriander.
Thursday, November 3
Burger Bodega Grand OpeningAbbas Dhanani (@houstoneatz) will open the first brick-and-mortar locations of his popular smash burger pop-up Burger Bodega at 4520 Washington on Thursday, November 3. After a successful year of pop-ups starting in September of 2021, Burger Bodega will now serve the Houston community at its permanent location with some exciting new menu additions and a New York inspired bodega atmosphere with H-Town vibes. Come for Double Smash Burgers, Chopped Fries and more.
The Epitome of Steak at Vault and VinoThe Wagyu Guys, Dean Greene and Lincoln Obie, will host the inaugural Wagyu tasting dinner, The Epitome of Steak from 6 to 9 p.m. at Vault and Vino, 2512 Genesee. Teaming up with “The Kitchen Finesser” chef team Onyi Akpa and Martin Webster, the evening will feature six courses including an Aussie Wellingotn, American Wagyu, Japanese Wagyu Donburi and more. Tickets (limited) are $200 and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Be An Angel and its mission to improve the quality of life for children with multiple disabilities or profound deafness.
Friday, November 4
Night Market at Asia Society TexasAsia Society Texas,1370 Southmore, is hosting its all-ages Night Market festival, drawing inspiration from street markets commonly found in East and Southeast Asia and celebrating Houston's AAPI communities through food, arts, and activities. Guests can enjoy after-hours exhibition access, a curated selection of food, home goods, art, and apparel from 60+ local vendors and artisans, family-friendly fun, an exclusive access Green Garden Lounge and all-access Beer Garden, and more. The event is open to the public and free to attend.
Saturday, November 5
Soups of Texas Class at Sylvia’s Enchilada KitchenChef-owner Sylvia Casares will be teaching attendees how to make some of her favorite soups — from Classic Tortilla Soup and Caldo de Pollo to Sopa de Elote with crab — at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, from 1 to 4 p.m. Cost is $70 per person and includes all materials, the class and a meal. Register online or call 713-334-7295.
November 6