This Week in Houston Food Events: The Southern Smoke Festival and a Taylor Swift Themed Brunch

All week long
Hai Shares at Ucki, Uchiko and LoroHai Hospitality has introduced its Hai Shares program, with Uchi, Uchiko and Loro offering several iconic dishes from the other restaurants during service from Monday, October 9 to Monday, October 16. A portion of the proceeds from selling these dishes will be matched by all three restaurants and donated to Second Servings and its mission to raise awareness for food insecurity. Get Uchi’s brussels sprouts and Uchiko’s sunomono (Japanese cucumber salad) at Loro; Loro’s smoked prawn corn fritters and Uchi’s akami te (bigeye tuna and watermelon) at Uchiko; and Loro’s smoked prawn corn fritters and Uchiko’s toro nuta (bluefin tuna) at Uchi.
Wednesday, October 11
The & Co. Dining Series: Dante’s River Oaks at Heights & Co.After a successful run in spring, Heights & Co., 1343 Yale, has brought back its popular collaborative Wednesday night dinner series for five evenings this fall. Next up is a collaboration with Dante’s River Oaks this Wednesday. Reserve a spot at the communal table via Resy.
Thursday, October 12
Insatiable Glass & Live Jazz at Ouisie’s TableOuisie’s Table Restaurant & Gardens, 3939 San Felipe, will host the last evening of its summer jazz series from 6 to 9 p.m., featuring three musicians performing live in the dining room while Ouisie’s offers its Insatiable Wine offering. For $35 plus the purchase of any main course from the restaurant’s regular menu, guest may take part in an endless wine sampling. Reservations are strongly encouraged as the event is known to sell out.
Friday–Saturday
Southern Smoke FestivalIt’s officially Southern Smoke weekend, with the big charitable bash returning Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 14. The highly anticipated event welcomes top chefs from around the country and our home turf, all in an effort to raise funds for the Southern Smoke Foundation and its efforts to support food and beverage workers in crisis nationwide. The fun kicks off with a Respect the Rose fete from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar , with tickets starting at $500 per seat. On Saturday, The Throwdown will go down at Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, from 3 to 8 p.m., featuring dozens of chefs, live music, wine, beer and spirits and a whole lot of fun. Tickets are $175 for general admission and $500 for VIP.
Saturday, October 14
Rosé Luncheon at MarmoMarmo, 888 Westheimer, will host a multi-course rosé paired luncheon on the covered patio at 1 p.m. Guests can indulge in things like bluefin tuna and foie gras, thoughtfully paired with a selection of rosés sourced from around the globe. Tickets are priced at $99 per person and can be booked via OpenTable.
Taylor Swift Brunch at The Union KitchenAll five The Union Kitchen locations will celebrate Taylor Swift with a bejeweled Eras Tour-themed brunch, coinciding with her first-ever concert film hitting the big screen. The menu includes Swift-themed specials like the Fearless Mimosa Flight; Sparks Fly Pancakes with Fruity Pebbles, Pop Rocks and whipped cream; Illicit Eclairs with lavender sprinkles; Brie Are Never Getting Back Together French toast with blackberry compote; and a Picture to Burn Chicken and Waffle Sandwich. Guests also expect raffles, swag, music and surprises. Reservations are recommended. www.theunionkitchen.com
2023 Wine and Dine Dinner at The RevaireCatholic Charities will host its 2023 Wine and Dine Dinner at The Revaire, 7122 Old Katy, kicking off with a reception at 6 p.m. and followed by a seated four-course meal with rare wines from around the globe at 7. The evening also includes a fine wine pull and live auction. Tickets are $500+ and proceeds from the event will assist Catholic Charities in providing food, shelter and many other services to vulnerable people of all ages and religious backgrounds.
Sunday, October 15
Pink Ribbon Brunch at Arnaldo Richards’ PicosArnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby, will host a Pink Ribbon Brunch from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., donating $5 from every adult brunch buffet purchase, and $2 from every children’s brunch purchase, to The Rose Breast Center of Excellence.
All month long