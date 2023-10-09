This Week in Houston Food Events: The Southern Smoke Festival and a Taylor Swift Themed Brunch

Navigation
October 9, 2023 4:00AM

The Union Kitchen invites Swifties to join the Lavendar Haze at a Taylor Swift themed brunch experience.
The Union Kitchen invites Swifties to join the Lavendar Haze at a Taylor Swift themed brunch experience. Photosby Christina Griffin
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Hai Shares at Ucki, Uchiko and Loro

Hai Hospitality has introduced its Hai Shares program, with Uchi, Uchiko and Loro offering several iconic dishes from the other restaurants during service from Monday, October 9 to Monday, October 16. A portion of the proceeds from selling these dishes will be matched by all three restaurants and donated to Second Servings and its mission to raise awareness for food insecurity. Get Uchi’s brussels sprouts and Uchiko’s sunomono (Japanese cucumber salad) at Loro; Loro’s smoked prawn corn fritters and Uchi’s akami te (bigeye tuna and watermelon) at Uchiko; and Loro’s smoked prawn corn fritters and Uchiko’s toro nuta (bluefin tuna) at Uchi.

Wednesday, October 11

The & Co. Dining Series: Dante’s River Oaks at Heights & Co.

After a successful run in spring, Heights & Co., 1343 Yale, has brought back its popular collaborative Wednesday night dinner series for five evenings this fall. Next up is a collaboration with Dante’s River Oaks this Wednesday. Reserve a spot at the communal table via Resy.

Thursday, October 12

Insatiable Glass & Live Jazz at Ouisie’s Table

Ouisie’s Table Restaurant & Gardens, 3939 San Felipe, will host the last evening of its summer jazz series from 6 to 9 p.m., featuring three musicians performing live in the dining room while Ouisie’s offers its Insatiable Wine offering. For $35 plus the purchase of any main course from the restaurant’s regular menu, guest may take part in an endless wine sampling. Reservations are strongly encouraged as the event is known to sell out.

Friday–Saturday

Southern Smoke Festival

It’s officially Southern Smoke weekend, with the big charitable bash returning Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 14. The highly anticipated event welcomes top chefs from around the country and our home turf, all in an effort to raise funds for the Southern Smoke Foundation and its efforts to support food and beverage workers in crisis nationwide. The fun kicks off with a Respect the Rose fete from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar , with tickets starting at $500 per seat. On Saturday, The Throwdown will go down at Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, from 3 to 8 p.m., featuring dozens of chefs, live music, wine, beer and spirits and a whole lot of fun. Tickets are $175 for general admission and $500 for VIP.

Saturday, October 14

Rosé Luncheon at Marmo

Marmo, 888 Westheimer, will host a multi-course rosé paired luncheon on the covered patio at 1 p.m. Guests can indulge in things like bluefin tuna and foie gras, thoughtfully paired with a selection of rosés sourced from around the globe. Tickets are priced at $99 per person and can be booked via OpenTable.

Taylor Swift Brunch at The Union Kitchen

All five The Union Kitchen locations will celebrate Taylor Swift with a bejeweled Eras Tour-themed brunch, coinciding with her first-ever concert film hitting the big screen. The menu includes Swift-themed specials like the Fearless Mimosa Flight; Sparks Fly Pancakes with Fruity Pebbles, Pop Rocks and whipped cream; Illicit Eclairs with lavender sprinkles; Brie Are Never Getting Back Together French toast with blackberry compote; and a Picture to Burn Chicken and Waffle Sandwich. Guests also expect raffles, swag, music and surprises. Reservations are recommended. www.theunionkitchen.com

2023 Wine and Dine Dinner at The Revaire

Catholic Charities will host its 2023 Wine and Dine Dinner at The Revaire, 7122 Old Katy, kicking off with a reception at 6 p.m. and followed by a seated four-course meal with rare wines from around the globe at 7. The evening also includes a fine wine pull and live auction. Tickets are $500+ and proceeds from the event will assist Catholic Charities in providing food, shelter and many other services to vulnerable people of all ages and religious backgrounds.

Sunday, October 15

Pink Ribbon Brunch at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby, will host a Pink Ribbon Brunch from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., donating $5 from every adult brunch buffet purchase, and $2 from every children’s brunch purchase, to The Rose Breast Center of Excellence.

All month long

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and many Houston restaurants and bars are joining the action. Peruse our Breast Cancer Awareness Houston Food and Drink Guide to find out where to eat, drink and raise money for the honorable cause this month.

Burger of the Month at Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Hopdoddy’s new Burger of the Month is The Upstate, an homage to New York staple The Rochester Garbage Plate. The special features four ounces of Force of Nature regeneratively-raised 100% grass-fed beef topped with meat sauce, macaroni salad, french fries, onion, mustard and Doddy mayo.

40 Year Anniversary specials at Pappasito’s Cantina

Pappasito’s Cantina is celebrating its 40th anniversary throughout October, with food and drink specials including $40 for 40 Fajitas on Wednesdays starting at 4 p.m., a commemorative 40th anniversary mug with Fiesta Fizz or Pappasito’s Signature Reserva Margarita, and a special Fiesta Fudge Brownie. Guests will also have the opportunity to win one of ten $400 gift cards by entering a contest online. 
