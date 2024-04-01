Navigation
This Week in Houston Food Events: Black Restaurant Week and Kolache Shoppe Day

April 1, 2024 4:00AM

Celebrate Kolache Shoppe Day (April 1) with throwback pricing at the Greenway location.
Celebrate Kolache Shoppe Day (April 1) with throwback pricing at the Greenway location. Photo by Becca Wright
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Black Restaurant Week Houston

Black Restaurant Week Houston once again joins the nationwide tour, running now through through Sunday, April 14 and inviting locals to discover black-owned restaurants food trucks, sweets and more across Houston, Beaumont and surrounding area. The 2024 campaign focuses on restimulating local economies within the Black community by promoting culinary businesses and professionals who cannot afford costly marketing campaigns, with spotlighted local favorites including Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill, The Fry Guys, Ray’s Real Pit BBQ Shack, Pure Noire Urban Wineries, Taste of Nigeria and more.

Monday, April 1

Kolache Shoppe Day at Kolache Shoppe

Former mayor Sylvester Turner declared April 1 the official Kolache Shoppe Day back in 2020. This year, kolache fans can visit the Kolache Shoppe’s first location at Greenway on Richmond to find throwback pricing while supplies last, with $1.90 varieties for just $.54 in honor of the shoppe’s 54th anniversary. Limit six per party.

Oheya by Uchi X Equal Parts Brewing Beer Dinner at Oheya Houston

Oheya by Uchi and Equal Parts Brewing are teaming up for a one-night-only pairing dinner (6 and 8:30 p.m. seatings) at Oheya Houston, 904 Westheimer. Guests can enjoy Oheya’s latest 15-course omakase menu alongside six beer pairings from Equal Parts Brewing, including the limited-release Kaizen White, a koji-brewed Japanese Rice Lager. Tickets are $200, plus tax and gratuity.

Friday, April 5

Feast with the Beasts at The Houston Zoo

The Houston Zoo’s hit annual foodie event, Feasts with the Beasts, will take place from 6:30 to 10:00 p.m. (6 p.m. VIP, last entry at 8:30 p.m.). Attandees can sample local bites from 40 Houston restaurants while enjoying drinks, live music across the zoo, a dueling piano show and moonlit animal experiences. Tickets are $149 GA and $299 VIP, and the event is known to sell out.

Behind the Menu a Swallow’s Nest Bar & Lounge

Finn Hall’s Swallow’s Nest Bar & Lounge, 712 Main, continues its “Behind the Menu” dinner series on Friday, April 5 from 7 to 9 p.m., as it hosts a Burgers & Bourbon dinner featuring a four-course meal from chef Shannen Tune of Craft Burger along with tastings and cocktails sponsored by Milam & Greene Bourbon. Highlights include lamb sliders with tzatziki and crispy shallot rings, truffle butter Juicy Lucy sliders with shaved summer truffles, foie gras and roasted bone marrow aioli; blackened salmon sliders with grilled bourbon pineapple; and brioche bread pudding with bourbon caramel and spiked crème. Tickets are $50.

Friday–Sunday

FoodieLand at NRG Park

This colossal outdoor festival and night market has over 185 multicultural vendors lined up, with suggested arrival time entry to reduce crowding and increase your sampling. Tickets are $6 via Eventbrite (free for kids under 5) and no tickets will be sold at the door).

Friday–Saturday

The City Market at Post HTX

The Houston Junior Forum will host its third annual The City Market at Post Houston, 401 Franklin. The spring shopping and brunch event benefits a range of charitable services for children, youth, women and senior adults, with events including The Kick-Off Brunch on Friday morning (9:30 to 11:30 a.m., $65–$100), Friday evening Sip ‘N’ Shop Party (5:30 to 8:30 p.m., $50) and Bubbles and Biscuits Party on Saturday (9:30 to 11:30 a.m., $25). GA tickets to shop are complimentary with registration.

Saturday, April 6

Katy Sip & Stroll at The Ark by Norris

The 27th edition Katy Sip & Stroll will take place at The Ark by Norris, 21402 Merchants Way, from 6 to 9 p.m. The special event brings together top Katy-area restaurants to sample alongside over 100 wine selections, craft beer and select craft spirits. Tickets are $75 GA and $110 VIP (both $5 more at the door if available).

New and ongoing specials

Ramadan at Burger Bodega

From now until the end of Ramadan (April 9), Burger Bodega, 4520 Washington, will serve a post-sundown menu featuring cheeseburger samosas and a rose sharbat shake, available from 7:30 p.m. until close. For those celebrating Ramadan, Burger Bodega will also be open late at night on Fridays and Saturdays until 3 a.m.

Crawmen at Ramen Tatsu-Ya

For the first time since 2019, Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 1722 California, is bringing back Crawmen ($17), its signature crawfish-meets-ramen dish. Available now through April 21, the dish features spicy crawfish tonkotsu broth, andouille sausage, “bayou butter,” corn, peppers, and ajitama ( marinated, soft-boiled egg). 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
