Upcoming Houston Food Events: Days of Deals and the Houston BBQ Throwdown

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
El Bolillo Bakery Mission Bend, 6704 South Texas 6, will celebrate its Grand Opening with Days of Deals running from Tuesday, January 2 through Saturday, January 6. Visitors can enjoy specials including 25-cent bolillos on January 2, BOGO conchas on January 3, free tortillas on January 4, free cafécito on January 5, and a Rosca de Reyes Celebration on January 6.
Brennan’s of Houston is partnering with Belong Kitchen on New Guest Chef Meal as part of Belong Kitchen’s Guest Chef Series. Offered Wednesday, January 3 only, locals can pick up a Brennan’s-recipe gumbo at Belong’s west Houston kitchen, 9655 Katy Freeway. The take-and-heat 64-ounce shrimp gumbo meal includes one quart of rice, a side salad and garlic bread with optional add-on of pecan pie for $60 (feeds four to six). Pickup starts at 11 a.m. No pre-order necessary.
On Friday, January 5, tickets will go on sale for the second annual Game & Ranch Dinner, held at Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, on Thursday, January 25. The evening begins with an Angel’s Envy bourbon and rye tasting reception at 6 p.m. with passed game tastes and live Texas-style tunes, followed by a seated four-course wild game and game bird dinner. Tickets (limited to 50 guests) are $215++ and festive ranch and rodeo attire encouraged.
The highly-anticipated 2024 Houston BBQ Throwdown will go down Sunday, January 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons. The fan favorite event challenges local pitmasters to create “the next great barbecue dish that represents Houston-style barbecue,” with this year’s competitors including Bar-A-BBQ, Brett's BBQ Shop, Daddy Duncan's BBQ (People's Choice winner from 2022), Feges BBQ, Reveille BBQ, Tejas Chocolate + BBQ, The Pit Room (Judge's Choice winner from 2022) and more. Tickets are $75 GA and $130 VIP.
The annual fundraiser Chefs for Paws returns to Baldwin, Curio Collection by Hilton, 400 Dallas, on Sunday, January 14. Held from 5 to 9 p.m., the evening features a cocktail reception and seated multi-course feast prepared by top local talent—James Beard Award winner "Chef G" Benchawan Painter of Street to Kitchen, Ostia’s Travis McShane, Marie Riddle of Bludorn and more—to raise funds for Rescued Pets Movement and its life-saving mission. Tickets are $250, with VIP sponsorship available.