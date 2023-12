Upcoming Houston Food Events: Days of Deals and the Houston BBQ Throwdown

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings: El Bolillo Bakery Mission Bend , 6704 South Texas 6, will celebrate its Grand Opening with Days of Deals running from Tuesday, January 2 through Saturday, January 6. Visitors can enjoy specials including 25-cent bolillos on January 2, BOGO conchas on January 3, free tortillas on January 4, free cafécito on January 5, and a Rosca de Reyes Celebration on January 6.is partnering with Belong Kitchen on New Guest Chef Meal as part of Belong Kitchen’s Guest Chef Series. Offered Wednesday, January 3 only, locals can pick up a Brennan’s-recipe gumbo at Belong’s west Houston kitchen, 9655 Katy Freeway. The take-and-heat 64-ounce shrimp gumbo meal includes one quart of rice, a side salad and garlic bread with optional add-on of pecan pie for $60 (feeds four to six). Pickup starts at 11 a.m. No pre-order necessary.On Friday, January 5, tickets will go on sale for the second annual Game & Ranch Dinner, held at Rainbow Lodge , 2011 Ella, on Thursday, January 25. The evening begins with an Angel’s Envy bourbon and rye tasting reception at 6 p.m. with passed game tastes and live Texas-style tunes, followed by a seated four-course wild game and game bird dinner. Tickets (limited to 50 guests) are $215++ and festive ranch and rodeo attire encouraged.The highly-anticipated 2024 Houston BBQ Throwdown will go down Sunday, January 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons. The fan favorite event challenges local pitmasters to create “the next great barbecue dish that represents Houston-style barbecue,” with this year’s competitors including(People's Choice winner from 2022),(Judge's Choice winner from 2022) and more. Tickets are $75 GA and $130 VIP.The annual fundraiser Chefs for Paws returns to, 400 Dallas, on Sunday, January 14. Held from 5 to 9 p.m., the evening features a cocktail reception and seated multi-course feast prepared by top local talent—James Beard Award winner "Chef G" Benchawan Painter ofTravis McShane, Marie Riddle ofand more—to raise funds forand its life-saving mission. Tickets are $250, with VIP sponsorship available.