Upcoming Houston Food Events: Nashville Hot Chicken Meets Texas Smoke

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Hot Thai concept MaKiin, 2651 Kipling, will host an exclusive dinner in collaboration with former Ingido chef-owner Jonathan “Jonny” Rhodes on Saturday, January 27. MaKiin’s chefs Eakkapan Ngammuang and Aphassorn Predawan will join forces with Rhodes, 2019 semifinalist for the James Beard “Rising Star Chef” award, to craft a five-course dinner pairing MaKiin’s royal Thai cuisine with Rhodes’s neo-soul style. Highlights will include Crispy Rice Salad with duck, anchovies, green chile oil and kaffir lime; Charcoal Seared Crudo with nuoc cham; and Pomegranate Molasses-Glazed Beef Hot Link. Cost is $125 per person, plus tax and gratuity.
On Tuesday, January 30, Saint Arnold will toast the launch of its Grand Prize Beer at Grand Prize Bar, 1010 Banks, taking over the dive beginning at 5 p.m. The beer is Saint A’s take on the original Grand Prize, which was once the best-selling beer in Texas. In addition to Grand Prize on draft, beer fans can expect a full-on tap takeover for the evening.
Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar, 1001 West 11th, will collaborate with Nashville-based hot chicken restaurant Hattie B’s Hot Chicken ahead of its opening in Austin. Available at all Loro locations from February 1-4, the collaboration menu features umami-forward specials such as the Hot Chicken Rice Bowl ($15) with “medium” chicken bites, coconut scented rice, seasonal pickles, Thai herbs, chicken skin furikake and miso comeback sauce; the Hot Chicken Sandwich ($13.50) with pimento cheese, pickles, miso comeback sauce, Loro slaw and chicken skin furikake; and Popping Sesame Noodles $7 with hot pop rocks, nam jim, chicken skin furikake and Thai herbs.
Social media influencer The Hangry Houstonian and nonprofit Sky High for Kids are teaming up with Common Bond Bistro & Bakery to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer through the sale of Common Bond’s DIY King Cake Kits ($25) and Traditional King Cakes ($45, with $5 donated). Kits and cakes purchased will benefit Sky High for Kids, and folks can also purchase a kit for a Childhood Cancer patient at Texas Children’s Hospital (which will be delivered on Mardi Gras, February 13). Pre-orders will go until February 8 and pick-up will take place February 12–13.
Ahead of the Houston Rodeo, Truth BBQ is teaming up with Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Lucchese Bootmaker and Garden & Gun are teaming up for a special evening on Saturday, February 24 at its Houston location, 110 South Heights. Guests can expect a lively night featuring Texas smoked meats, signature bourbon cocktails, rodeo shopping and live country music. Tickets are $85.