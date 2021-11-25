Upcoming Houston Events: Brunch with Santa, $5 Prohibition Cocktails

Mark your calendars because you don't want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Le Jardinier, 5500 Main, has introduced a culinary work of art in honor of the Museum of Fine Arts Houston's current blockbuster exhibit: Incomparable Impressionism from the Museum of Fine Arts Boston. The Apple in a Basket launched November 26 and will be available through the run of the Impressionist exhibit which ends March 27, 2022.
It's a masterpiece from executive pastry chef for the Bastion Collection, Salvatore Martone, and those who partake of the stunning dessert will understand why Martone is a Michelin Star-winning chef. It's a creation of sponge cake, gingerbread mousse and caramelized apple atop cranberry coulis. The sweet piece of art is inspired by Paul Cezanne's own painting Fruit and a Jug on a Table. Hailing from Aix-en-Provence, the French artist was known for his Provencal landscapes and his still life works. Purportedly, Cezanne gave up painting flowers because they wilted too quickly. Since he worked slowly, fruit was a better option. He told his fellow artists, " I want to astonish Paris with an apple!"
Now, Martone will astonish Houston with an apple as well.
Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen. To end the year, Casares is offering a holiday-inspired enchilada dish with house-made corn tortillas, tamale pork guisado, cheese and a generous topping of the restaurant's signature chili gravy. The dish is $16.95 and includes rice and beans or a Caesar salad. Or in this case, a Casares salad. The Rio Hondo Enchiladas are available December 1 through December 31. Sylvia's has two locations at 6401 Woodway and 1140 Eldridge Parkway.
With lots of Americans behaving badly on the sly, many new cocktails were created and now are part of most classic bar menus across the country. To mark the day's significance, Ouisie's is offering a number of classic drinks that emerged from the Prohibition Era like the Martini, Manhattan, Sidecar, Sazerac, Old Fashioned and Tom Collins for $5 all day December 5. It is even including its own gin and vodka shake up, complete with a cold oyster, for the special price. We'll drink to that. Legally.
Pinstripes, 3300 Kirby, will offer Brunch with Santa for three weekends in December. It begins with Saturday Brunch December 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can order off the Saturday Brunch menu and kids will love the special Reindeer Waffles which are only available on Saturday. There won't be a professional photographer but Santa is available for camera and phone shots. The Saturday Brunch offers dishes such as Blueberry Waffles, Prosciutto Eggs Benedict and Chicken & Waffles.
Sunday Brunch at Pinstripes is a breakfast buffet with a variety of pastries, breakfast dishes, a waffle station, an omelette station and a prime rib carving station plus a sweets table. The cost is $29 for adults and $12 for children 6 years through 12 years. The buffet and brunch with Santa runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Adults may also order bottomless mimosas or Bloody Marys for both brunch days with a two hour time limit. Along with dining options, Pinstripes also offers bowling and bocce.
Breakfast with Santa also runs December 11, 12, 18 and 19.
Tickets are $55 and available at eventbrite. Children ages two and under are free. It is recommended to RSVP early because seating is limited.