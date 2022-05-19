Celebrate Memorial Day (and Weekend) with These Houston Restaurant and Bar Specials

From happy hours and discounts to thank our military service members to long weekend brunches and DIY burger packs to-go, here’s how to make your Memorial Day in Houston extra tasty.
Axelrad
, 1517 Alabama
Axelrad offers thanks to veterans all year long, with a 20-percent discount every day.
Bludorn
, 807 Taft
The restaurant offers Dry-Aged Burger kits ($85), serving four and packaged with chef’s instructions with ingredients including ground angus beef patties, redneck cheddar cheese, caramelized red onions, skewered cornichons, frisee, scratchmade dijonaisse and tasty buns. Orders must be placed before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25 (quantities are limited) for pickup on Saturday, May 28 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill
, multiple locations
On Memorial Day (and all year long), military service members and first responders will receive a 10 percent off HEROES discount.
DR Delicacy
, 4120 Directors Row
From Friday, May 20 to Saturday, May 28, all meat and charcuterie products will be available for 20-percent off with the code “MDWE2022,” including wagyu strip steaks, duck prosciutto and more.
Feges BBQ
, 8217 Long Point, 3 Greenway Plaza
Pick up hot, ready-to-eat barbecue from Feges’ Spring Branch location, or pre-order BBQ In Bulk at both Spring Branch and Greenway Plaza, complete with reheating instructions.
Hopdoddy
, multiple locations
From Thursday, May 26 through Monday, May 30, guests can get half-off the Roadie when ordering Hopdoddy’s DIY Burger Kit by using the code “WEEKEND” at checkout. All Hopdoddy orders can be placed in-person or online for curbside or pickup.
Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar
, 1001 West 11th
Locals can pre-order the Memorial Day To Go Package, serving 4-6, for pickup during regular hours on May 30. The $99 package features a smoked bone-in half pork loin, with madras curry, cumin rub and smoked peach chutney; charred broccolini with walnut bagna cauda; fried potato salad with pickles, capers, dill and aioli; a kale and Asian pear salad with hazelnut, cabbage, dashi and mint; and banana pudding with gingersnaps, pocky crumble, five spice and charred fluff.
Maize
, 14795 Memorial
Maize executive chef Fabian Saldana will prepare a special brunch for Memorial Day, served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dine on dishes such as smoked grilled oysters spiked with chiles, baby pack pork ribs ($19), a prime-beef Mexican burger ($17) and corn tres leches
($10).
Molina’s Cantina
, multiple locations
Molina's Cantina invites guests to honor those who served with happy hour pricing on Molina's Margarita ($6.50 all day long, Saturday through Monday.
The Original Ninfa’s
, 2704 Navigation, 1700 Post Oak
In honor of the long weekend, The Original Ninfa’s bar director Angel Belman is bringing back his popular Piña-mezcalita, a visually stunning cocktail made with Damiana Herb Liqueur, Ilegal Mezcal Joven, Chile Poblano Liqueur, fresh roasted pineapple chunks, pineapple juice, lime juice, agave syrup, chamoy and a tajin rim for $13.
The Rustic
, 1836 Polk
The Rustic will host a Memorial Day Jam + Toast Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, May 30. Served family-style for $17.95 per person, guests can enjoy from country baked eggs and avocado toast to Nashville-style hot chicken and challah fried toast.
Treebeards
, 9655 Katy Freeway
From Saturday through Monday, Treebeards Bunker Hill location will offer all draft beers for $5, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., plus a half order of fried (or not fried) deviled eggs for $5.
Yelo
, 23119 Colonial Parkway
As a special thank you, active and retired service members with valid military ID will receive 20 percent off their entire order placed in-person on Saturday and Sunday (the restaurant is closed on Memorial Day). New menu items like banh mi, Hong Kong-style curry fish balls, Chinese dumplings, one noodle soup (featuring braised beef shank and one six-foot noodle!) and youtiao (Chinese doughnuts) are all available for dine-in or to-go.
The Houston Press will be updating this list up until Memorial Day. Send your information to dish@houstonpress.com for consideration.