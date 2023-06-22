Houston Restaurants and Bars Celebrating Fourth of July with Hot Dogs, Booze and Fireworks Views

July 4th falls on a Tuesday this year. Rocking offerings like red, white and blue drinks, views of Independence Day fireworks and all-American eats from hot dogs to fried chicken, here's where to eat, drink and celebrate America in Houston this Fourth of July:
B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington
With fantastic views of the Freedom Over Texas fireworks from its parking lot, B&B will host guests from 4 to 10 p.m., offering its regular menu as well as its TX Wagyu Hot Dogs in honor of Independence Day. Normally only offered on Fridays, the special comes with two dogs, steak fries and all the accouterments for $28. Reservations are recommended.
B.B. Lemon, 1809 Washington
Enjoy lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or dinner from 3 to 9p.m. DJ Mohawk Steve will be spinning tunes on the patio from 5 to 9 p.m. and the restaurant will be serving up its regular food and cocktails menu, which features patriotic offerings like the TX Wagyu burgers and hot dogs alongside an all-new tap wall. Insider tip: if joining for dinner, head over to B&B's parking lot for a great view of the Downtown Houston fireworks. Reservations are recommended.
Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd
All rosé – by the glass or bottle – will be half-off, as the landmark restaurant opens from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch this Independence Day.
Blue Lagoon Bar and Grill Lago Mar, 12930 Crystal View
Get patriotic with the Freedom Dog with chili cheese, diced onions and pickled jalapenos; or the Big Tex, a foot long all beef frank with chili, queso, pico, jalapeños, lime and sour cream. Festive holiday cocktails include the Red, White & Blue Lagoon Ice Tea, Firecracker Raspberry Mimosa or the Stars & Stripes White Sangria.
Bobcat Teddy's Icehouse, 2803 White Oak
The White Oak icehouse will celebrate America with live music by Goodtime Muffin and FREEdom burgers and hot dogs by Joe Fats. Doors open at noon and live music starts at 2 p.m.
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company, 2101 Summer
Score tickets to BuffBrew’s rooftop watch party to ring in your Independence Day with tasty food, good brews and views of the Freedom Over Texas fireworks show. Each $20 ticket secures third floor rooftop access plus your first beer included.
Christian’s Tailgate, 2000 Bagby, 2820 White Oak, 5114 Kirby, 1010 Highway 6
All locations will offer $2 hotdogs (toppings available at an additional cost), $2 tacos and $3 draft pints of Bud Light.
CITYCENTRE, 800 Town and Country
The dining, shopping and entertainment destination hosts its Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular and celebration, inviting families for a fun-filled evening of food, fireworks and freedom. Guests can grab a bite from one of CITYCENTRE’s restaurants and bars while enjoying live country and pop from 7 to 10 p.m., with a 10-minute fireworks display topping off the celebration at 9:30 p.m.
Heights & Co., 1343 Yale
Heights & Co. will be celebrating early with specials starting Saturday and running through Tuesday, including a $6 all-American hotdog topped with queso and $12 Bomb Popsicle Slush, a red, white and blue popsicle served with frosé.
Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer
The Montrose staple will feature special red, white and blue margaritas, including a Margarita Roja (tequila, Campari, triple sec, fresh lime and orange, simple syrup), El Coco Margarita (silver tequila, Kalani coconut rum liqueur, coconut milk, fresh lime juice, simple syrup) and Margarita Azul (tequila, Blue Curaçao, fresh lime juice, triple sec, simple syrup). Get ‘em for $8 a pop all day from 3 to 9 p.m.
Hungry’s Cafe, 2356 Rice, 14714 Memorial
Guests can order a Belgian Waffle with blueberries and strawberries for a festive red and blue touch and served with maple syrup and powdered sugar at both locations.
Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak B
July 4 is also National Fried Chicken Day, and deliman Ziggy Gruber has brought back his South Bronx Fried Chicken as an off-the-menu special for the season. The dish features matzoh-crusted golden-fried chicken, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, grilled corn-on-the-cob and cole slaw for $28.95 plus tax. The deli will be open for dine-in but you can also get it to-go or order for curbside pick-up.
The Laura Hotel, 1070 Dallas
The downtown hotel invites locals to cool off at two parties on its rooftop deck for Fourth of July. On both Sunday, July 2 and Tuesday, July 4, the Stars, Stripes, & Poolside Vibes parties will feature live DJ sets, refreshing cocktails and poolside bbq. A ticket is required to attend the rooftop pool party and is available for $35 per person; entry is complimentary for all hotel guests.
Local Table, 24033 Cinco Ranch, 10535 Fry, 11525 South Fry, 2003 West 34th
All Local Table locations will be featuring a Red White and Blueberry mimosa flight for $15 (all locations will close at 4 p.m.) with the exception of the Cinco Ranch location. The flagship location will be hosting a Patio Party with festive decorations, a play area for children as well as flags, face painters and balloon artists for kids. Families can enjoy live music from 6 to 9 p.m.
Lyric Market, 411 Smith
Located less than a mile away and a short 10-15 minute walk to Eleanor Tinsley Park, guests can grab some American Flags and popsicles on their way to see the Freedom Over Texas fireworks show.
NoPo Café Market & Bar, 1244 North Post Oak
NoPo will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, but its festive holiday cakes, cookies and tarts available for pick-up from Monday, June 29 through Monday, July 3. Preorder online.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
Head to the San Leon oyster house for all-day 4th of July fun. From 2 to 4 p.m., the San Leon Fire Department will have a fire engine on site; then from 4 to 9 p.m., guests can enjoy live music, a face painter, balloon artist, popcorn machine, sno-cones and fireworks on the pier. Reservations recommended via Resy. Boat slip reservations can be made by emailing [email protected].
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge
Both locations will be open for both in-house dining and curbside takeout for July 4th, with a happy hour menu and prices all day. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
URBE, 1101 Uptown Park
For July 4, the restaurant will feature special red, white and blue margaritas for the holiday at $8 each from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Xochi, 1777 Walker
Hugo Ortega’s downtown hotspot with offer the Margarita Roja (tequila, Campari, triple sec, fresh lime and orange, simple syrup), El Coco Margarita (silver tequila, Kalani coconut rum liqueur, coconut milk, fresh lime juice, simple syrup) and Margarita Azul (tequila, Blue Curaçao, fresh lime juice, triple sec, simple syrup) for $8 each from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
We will be updating this list until right before the Fourth of July. Please send any additional information to [email protected].