Toast to National Rosé Day — which falls on Saturday, June 8 this year — with pink drinks, rosé-fueled brunches and more at Houston restaurants and bars.
Amrina, 3 Waterway Square
The Woodlands hotspot will offer its featured rosé, Château Peyrassol at $16 per glass, with perfect pairings including Tuna Tartare ($20) or Hokkaido Scallops ($56) with roasted cauliflower and potato puree, onions, and capers.
Andiron, 3201 Allen Parkway
Features include a fun and fruity Sparkling Rosé ($15 per glass) of Robert Sérol ‘Turbullent’ NV and the crisp and dry Provence Rosé ($16 per glass) of Triennes 2020 with notes of strawberry, white flowers and vanilla, plus a variety of rosés by the bottle.
Annabelle Brasserie, 811 Buffalo Park
The Autry Park brasserie will hosts a rosé-fueled St. Tropez Week featuring specials and events, including a menu of select rosé varieties by the glass and bottle will be offered from Cotes de Provence to Cotes-du-Rhone to pair alongside daily food specials to complement the selections including oysters shucked live at the table with rosé wine mignonette. On Wednesday, June 5, Dinner on the French Riviera will feature coastal flavors with a three-course ($125) or four-course ($155 Mediterranean tasting menu and the option to add on rosé pairings (+$45). The week concludes with a Rosé All Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 featuring live music.
The Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak
The chic Post Oak spot will host a Rosé All Day Brunch ($90 per person) on Saturday, June 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., decking the restaurant in pink for a summer soiree featuring live music by DJ Foxxy Kay, a photo-opp wall and raffle to win an exciting prize. Guests are encouraged to wear pink ass they sip blush drinks along with a four-course menu of Texas-infused fare.
Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray
Rosé fans can hit B19’s, held on Saturday, June 8 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., to enjoy themed cocktails like the Strawberry Fields Frozé By Any Other Name, a sophisticated selection of rosés, features on “brunch-sized” bottles, special menu items, DJ tunes, photo moments, raffles, prizes, swag and more
Lulu’s River Oaks, 2518 Kirby
Lulu’s will offer $35 bottles of its featured rosé all day long on June 8, plus $10 glasses of frosé ($10).
Marmo, 888 Westheimer
Marmo is partnering with Rose Gold Rosé, the Provence-made and female-owned wine brand out of Texas, for a Rose Gold Garden Party on Saturday, June 8 from 3 to 5 p.m., as guests enjoy passed bites, live music, flowery photo opportunities and flowing rosé. Tickets are $50 per person.
Mutiny Wine Room, 1124 Usener
Mutiny Wine Room invites folks to rosé all day, with offerings including 2020 Kagan Cellars, Rosé of Tempranillo/Mourvédre, 2022 Bargemone, Rosé, 2021 Ameztol, “Rubentis” Rosé Txakolina and 2020 Anarchist Wine Co., “Rosé Against the Machine.” Enjoy a 20 percent discount on all rosé bottles purchased for dining in-house and a 25 percent discount on all retail rosé bottles for off-premise.