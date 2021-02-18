These Houston Bars and Restaurants Are Celebrating National Margarita Day

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

We could all use a good margarita right now. National Margarita Day is going down on Monday, February 22, and these Houston bars and restaurants are offering specials and deals to celebrate Houston’s favorite drink:

Arnaldo Richards' Picos, 3601 Kirby

Picos rocks over 250 agaves and counting, plus 16 handcrafted margaritas including the El Jefe mixed with Patrón Roca Silver Tequila, Patrón Citronge Orange Liqueur and fresh lime juice ($14), La Elegance made with Don Julio 1942, Cointreau Noir and fresh lime juice ($28), and the Ilegal Rita, a smoky blend of Ilegal Mezcal joven, Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao, lime, orange, agave with a tajin rim ($13).

Doris Metropolitan, 2815 South Shepherd

Try Doris Metropolitan’s take on a margarita — The Kipling, a light and spicy tequila, celery, lime, and habanero for $10.

Good Vibes Burgers & Brews, 1329 East Broadway

Sip seasonal infused ‘ritas with Tanteo jalapeño tequila, orange liqueur and sweet lime. The current flavor is orange habanero and is priced at $12.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

The Austin-born craft burger joint will celebrate the entire weekend leading up to the holiday, offering the below deep discounts through Monday, February 22 at all Houston area locations. All Hopdoddy orders can be placed in-person at any one of the burger joint’s restaurant locations or online for curbside or pickup.

Hungry’s (Memorial & Rice Village)

Hungry’s offers Blackberry and Ginger Margaritas made with fresh blackberry and ginger-infused tequila, triple sec, lime and agave for $10.

La Grange, 2517 Ralph

While La Grange is usually closed on Mondays, the hangout will be opening its doors for National Margarita Day, offering $5 queso, guac, and salsa, $5 Altos Margaritas served frozen or on the rocks, $5 Ilegal Mezcal Margaritas, $3 Chicheronnes and $3 select tequila shots.

Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton

Monkey’s Tail is featuring a variety of margaritas, including on-the-rocks made with Sauza Blanco, orange cordial, broiled lime and agave, and regular and Fanta Orange frozen margaritas. Regular prices are $8; happy hour runs from 4 to 7 p.m. with $6 prices.

The Naturalist Café & Lounge Bar, 6750 Main

The Naturalist Café & Lounge Bar will offer a handcrafted Spicy Margarita— stirred with Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila, a dash of Cointreau, fresh lime and lemon, Ancho Reyes Ancho Chili liqueur and Tajin— accompanied by chips and flavorful homemade salsa. The special marg and chips duo ($14) will be offered all day on February 22.

The Original Ninfa’s, 2704 Navigation, 1700 Post Oak

The Original Ninfa’s is launching a competition between its two locations, with lead bartender at the Uptown location, Guillermo Martinez, featuring his Blood Orange Margarita and lead bartender at the Navigation location, Jose Miguel, repping his Spicy Guava Rita. Whichever location sells the most margaritas will receive a free meal.

Orleans Seafood Kitchen, 20940 Katy Freeway

The seafood kitchen will offer its frozen margaritas for $4 from open to close on National Margarita Day.

Ouisie’s Table Restaurant, 3939 San Felipe

The day is being honored by offering three non-frozen Margaritas, including one created just for the celebration, the Rock on Rocks Margarita, made with actor Dewayne Johnson’s (aka The Rock) new Teremana Tequila. It’s a smokey, gluten-free, organic drink priced at $12. For the same price, Ouisie’s has the classic Margarita with house tequila, triple sec and lime juice on the rocks, and there is also the Millionaire, an all-around high-end drink with Tequila, Mezcal, Grand Marnier and lime juice. It will be priced to sell for $22. The cocktails are available for in-house dining only.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen restaurants and Dulce Vida Tequila will be paying homage to the margarita with $7 cocktails, including an Authentica Margarita with Dulce Vida Blanco Tequila; a Sweet Heat Margarita with Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno; a Perfect Paloma with Dulce Vida Grapefruit; and/or a Skinny Lime Rita with Dulce Vida Lime. All can be had either frozen or on the rocks all day.

Taco Cabana

Taco Cabana will celebrate with limited-time Mango Jalapeño and Strawberry Mint margaritas for $2 all weekend (or lime, strawberry or mango margarita gallons to-go for $29.99). Guests can add chamoy to any margarita for no extra charge.

Treebeards Bunker Hill, 9655 Katy Freeway

Treebeards Bunker Hill will be hosting an all-day happy hour and a specialty drink, the Blackberry Ginger Margarita for the discounted price of $10.