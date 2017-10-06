Upcoming Houston Food Events: Killen's STQ Lauches Lunch

EXPAND The STQ Burger is just one of the comfort food items on the newly launched lunch menu at Killen's STQ. Photo by Kimberly Park

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Killen's STQ, 2231 South Voss, has launched lunch service, now offered Thursdays through Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. A few signature items from the dinner menu will crossover to lunch, including the chicken-fried wagyu ribeye, pecan-smoked pork belly and roasted corn ravioli, along with family-style sides. Many of the new plates balance comfort with thoughtful updates—think fried smoked pork ribs with Carolina mustard, smoked jerk chicken wings, smoked lobster bisque and a spicy tuna Niçoise.

13 Celsius, is offering a special rotating wine list comprised of the world's best women winemakers during the month of October. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, sommelier Adele Corrigan and team will raise money for the small local charity, Suites of Hope, with a portion of proceeds from each purchase will benefit the cause. Especially stellar: the fresh-as-a-fall-day, almost cider-like Ammano zibibbo from Sicilian winegrower Marilena Barbera.

Quattro, 1300 Lamar, wants to thank those who offered support and relief to Houston area residents who suffered during Hurricane Harvey. Throughout the month of October, guests can bring their Harvey “angel” (someone who helped or supported them during the storm) to the Four Seasons restaurant and receive 50 percent off of their angel’s entree with the purchase of one entree.

Izakaya, 318 Gray, is teaming up with Hitachino Nest Beers to host its own version of Oktoberfest, Japanese style, on Wednesday, October 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. Beer lovers can hit the pub’s newly redone patio to taste a wide variety of beers, including Hatchino Nest’s Dai Dai, White Ale, Red Rice, Japanese Classic Ale, Saison Du Japon and the Espresso Stout, as a representative from the brewery will explain the different brews and answers questions. Admission ($35) includes three full bottles of choice and select bites like pork katsu and korubuta sausage, a Japanese heritage pork sausage coming from Berkshire pigs. Reservations are suggested. Call 713-527-8988 or visit houstonizakaya.com.

With spaghetti, meatballs, lasagna and cannoli, the Houston Italian Festival is an absolute feast. Photo by Marco Cabazal

The 39th Houston Italian Festival will be held at the University of St. Thomas, 3800 Montrose, on Thursday, October 12 through Sunday, October 15. This year’s festival features live music and folk dance, film screenings, activities and cooking classes for children, wine and beer tastings, Italian language classes, Carranza puppet shows, interactive sidewalk art and a classic car show. Festival goers also have the opportunities to compete in pasta eating contests, grape stomps and a bocce ball tournament. Admission is $8 for adults and free for children under 12 (it is also free all day on Thursday and on Friday until 4 p.m.). Discounted admission tickets are available online for $6. Proceeds from the Houston Italian Festival support the ICCC, the Italian language school, scholarships and many cultural events presented for the public each year.

Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, will host a Casa Madero Wine Dinner on Wednesday, October 18, at 7 p.m. Casa Madero is the oldest winery in North America, dating back to 1597 when it was started by the invading Spanish troops and the Monks traveling with them; though it has now been Mexican-owned and -operated since the 1800s. Guests can enjoy a reception and amuse bouche followed by four wine-paired courses, including dishes such as miniature wood-roasted airline chicken breast stuffed with queso fresco, lamb lollipop with smashed crispy potatoes, pasilla mole-rubbed beef tenderloin with black rice truffle cake and dark chocolate cake with tamarind-Tajin ice cream and orange-milk chocolate sauce. Cost is $95 per person, plus tax and gratuity. For reservations, call 713-622-9996.

On Saturday, October 21, the lights will go down, the food will pile up and Young Frankenstein will be on the big screen at Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, beginning in the Schmooze Room at 6:30 p.m. Cost is is $32.95 per person, which includes dinner — think matzo ball soup, corned beef on rye and cheesecake, snacks and the movie, plus tax and gratuity. Wine and beer is available for an additional cost. Reservations must be made by Monday, October 16, by calling 713-679-8453.

