Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Sip Margaritas Under the Skyline

Tomball German Christmas Market & Festival at Old Town Tomball

Friday, 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

201 South Elm

Hit this Texas-style Weihnachtsmarkt (Christmas market) to find live music and entertainment, with more than 200 vendors, a wine garden and petting zoo and festive German food and drink, including brats, strudels, Christmas stollen, kennel corn, and drinks like dark Dunkles Bier and warm cups of Glühwein.

Houston Margarita Festival at The Water Works

Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.

105 Sabine

The sixth annual Houston Margarita Festival will bring together the finest local mixologists to concoct some seriously good and stiff margaritas in an outdoor margarita wonderland under the Houston skyline. Get flavors from green apple and peach mango to chocolate and pumpkin spice. Tickets start at $20 and include admission and one margarita, with VIP, value and group passes available.

Saint Arnold Rice Village Pub Crawl

Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.

Under the Volcano (start), 2349 Bissonnet

Saint Arnold is bringing its World Famous Pub Crawl back to Rice Village. Crawlers will start at Under the Volcano to pick up their punch cards between 2 and 3 p.m., continuing on to bars like Kelvin Arms Scottish Pub, Little Woodrow's, The Gorgeous Gael, The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, The Gingerman and Hopdoddy Burger Bar before finishing up between Gorgeous Gael and Hopdoddy Burger Bar at 6 p.m.

Lights in the Heights Pop-Up at BCK: Kitchen & Cocktail Adventures

Saturday, 5:30 to 10 p.m.

933 Studewood

BCK: Kitchen & Cocktail Adventures is opening soon in the space formerly occupied by Glass Wall, and it’s hosting a first look for the local community with a Lights in the Heights Pop-Up. Bar Directors Matt Sharp and Crisia Araujo will be on hand serving hot chocolate, bacon butter popcorn and other festive snacks as friends and neighbors are encouraged to stop by for a sneak peek at the new Heights neighborhood concept from the team behind Bosscat Kitchen & Libations.

Toys for Tots Charity Holiday Party at Karbach Brewing

Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m.

2032 Karbach

Houston Sports & Social Club will host the 7th Annual Toys for Tickets Charity Holiday Party, benefiting Texas Children's Hospital. Guests can join for complimentary food and drink from Karbach and Chipotle Mexican Grill, plus an ugly sweater contest, door prizes and other fun. In addition to a portion of ticket sales going to Texas Children's Hospital, toy donations will be accepted (everyone that brings a toy donation will receive a free ticket to a local Houston event). Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, with children five and under admitted for free.

