 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Pho Saigon pho dac biet with tai and bo vien on the side.EXPAND
Pho Saigon pho dac biet with tai and bo vien on the side.
Photo by Mai Pham

Best of Houston® 2020: Best Pho

Houston Press | January 17, 2020 | 5:30am
AA

Best Pho: Pho Saigon

There are newer, trendier places than Pho Saigon, but when you need a quick Vietnamese beef noodle soup fix that won’t break the bank, this OG Midtown spot is as satisfying now as it was when it opened its doors in the '80s. Though the restaurant has expanded to several other locations, owners Phuong Tran and his wife Rosie still make the Midtown spot their home base. They still use the same original recipe as when they first opened, toasting the spices themselves to make the broth richly aromatic.

They still serve their cafe sua da iced Vietnamese coffee with the traditional metal filters. And they still keep their prices low. Where other places are serving bowls that are upwards of $10, a small bowl of pho at Pho Saigon can still be had for the excellent price of just $6.50. Authentic and affordable? Now that's winning.

2808 Milam, Houston
(713) 524-3734
phosaigonnoodlehouse.com

Readers' Choice: Pho Saigon

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >