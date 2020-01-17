Best of Houston® 2020: Best Pho

Best Pho: Pho Saigon

There are newer, trendier places than Pho Saigon, but when you need a quick Vietnamese beef noodle soup fix that won’t break the bank, this OG Midtown spot is as satisfying now as it was when it opened its doors in the '80s. Though the restaurant has expanded to several other locations, owners Phuong Tran and his wife Rosie still make the Midtown spot their home base. They still use the same original recipe as when they first opened, toasting the spices themselves to make the broth richly aromatic.

They still serve their cafe sua da iced Vietnamese coffee with the traditional metal filters. And they still keep their prices low. Where other places are serving bowls that are upwards of $10, a small bowl of pho at Pho Saigon can still be had for the excellent price of just $6.50. Authentic and affordable? Now that's winning.

2808 Milam, Houston

(713) 524-3734

phosaigonnoodlehouse.com



Readers' Choice: Pho Saigon