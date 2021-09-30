Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2021

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Breakfast Tacos

September 30, 2021 4:00AM

Laredo Taqueria's spicy potatoes pair great with bacon and eggs in this triple-threat breakfast taco.
Laredo Taqueria's spicy potatoes pair great with bacon and eggs in this triple-threat breakfast taco. Photo by Schaefer Edwards
Best Breakfast Tacos: Laredo Taqueria

Don’t let the line creeping out the door and around the building dissuade you: there are no finer breakfast tacos in town than the ones Laredo Taqueria has been doling out daily just off Washington Ave since the 1980’s. Starting with a base of some of the fluffiest, life-affirming-est flour tortillas known to man, H-Town taco aficionados can mix and match a smorgasbord of breakfast fillings — from classics like bacon & egg and chorizo & egg to house specialties like the delectably spicy huevos mexicanos and papas mexicanas — to create the perfect breakfast taco. Laredo Taqueria also boasts some of the absolute best barbacoa in town, but if you have a hankering for some delightfully greasy pulled cow cheek, make sure to get in line early since it’s known to sell out.

915 Snover
713-861-7279
laredotaqueria.com
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 32-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation