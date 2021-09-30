Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Breakfast Tacos

Don’t let the line creeping out the door and around the building dissuade you: there are no finer breakfast tacos in town than the ones Laredo Taqueria has been doling out daily just off Washington Ave since the 1980’s. Starting with a base of some of the fluffiest, life-affirming-est flour tortillas known to man, H-Town taco aficionados can mix and match a smorgasbord of breakfast fillings — from classics like bacon & egg and chorizo & egg to house specialties like the delectably spicyand— to create the perfect breakfast taco. Laredo Taqueria also boasts some of the absolute best barbacoa in town, but if you have a hankering for some delightfully greasy pulled cow cheek, make sure to get in line early since it’s known to sell out.