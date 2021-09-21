Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Sandwich

There is something about a fried chicken sandwich. Popeye's figured that out with its fried sensation that caused traffic jams at drive-thru windows and countless imitations. But if you aren't ready for something that heavy, Local Foods has an option that is not just as good, it's better. The Crunchy Chicken is an absolutely incredible sandwich that substitutes the crunch of friend skin for a delicious nut crumble and a smattering of their in-house-made potato chips. Add to that fresh sliced roasted chicken, house-made pickles, lettuce, tomato and a tangy ranch spread on a pretzel bun, and you have a consistently spectacular sandwich that won't blow your diet, entirely.