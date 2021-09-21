Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2021

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Sandwich

September 21, 2021 4:00AM

A healthier turn on the friend chicken sandwich at Local Foods cannot be beat.
A healthier turn on the friend chicken sandwich at Local Foods cannot be beat. Photo by Jeff Balke
Best Sandwich - Crunchy Chicken at Local Foods

There is something about a fried chicken sandwich. Popeye's figured that out with its fried sensation that caused traffic jams at drive-thru windows and countless imitations. But if you aren't ready for something that heavy, Local Foods has an option that is not just as good, it's better. The Crunchy Chicken is an absolutely incredible sandwich that substitutes the crunch of friend skin for a delicious nut crumble and a smattering of their in-house-made potato chips. Add to that fresh sliced roasted chicken, house-made pickles, lettuce, tomato and a tangy ranch spread on a pretzel bun, and you have a consistently spectacular sandwich that won't blow your diet, entirely.

Multiple Locations
localfoodstexas.com
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 31-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation