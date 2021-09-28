Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Tapas

Best Tapas: BCN Taste & Tradition
When chef Luis Roger left his dream job in Costa Brava, Spain, to open a fine dining Spanish restaurant in Houston in 2014, it was unclear whether the Bayou City would embrace him. Fast forward to 2021, and BCN Taste & Tradition has become the go-to place for Spanish cuisine in Houston. The tapas, in particular, are best in class. A plate of jamón ibérico de bellota (acorn-fed ham imported from Spain), sliced paper thin and served with pa amb tomàquet (Catalan bread with tomatoes), transports you to the tapas bars of Barcelona. Ditto for the sensational patatas bravas, or spicy potatoes, served as small little one-bite columns that burst on the tongue with flavor. Other typical tapas include boquerones en vinaigre (pickled anchovies), croquetas de jamón ibérico (ham croquettes), and pulpo a la “Gallega” pimentón (Spanish octopus with smoked paprika). Start with a gin and tonic, order several tapas to share, and as they say in Spain, "Buen provecho!"
4210 Roseland, Houston
832-834-3411
bcnhouston.com