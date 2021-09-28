Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Tapas

When chef Luis Roger left his dream job in Costa Brava, Spain, to open a fine dining Spanish restaurant in Houston in 2014, it was unclear whether the Bayou City would embrace him. Fast forward to 2021, andhas become the go-to place for Spanish cuisine in Houston. The tapas, in particular, are best in class. A plate ofacorn-fed ham imported from Spain), sliced paper thin and served with(Catalan bread with tomatoes), transports you to the tapas bars of Barcelona. Ditto for the sensational, or spicy potatoes, served as small little one-bite columns that burst on the tongue with flavor. Other typical tapas include(pickled anchovies),(ham croquettes), and(Spanish octopus with smoked paprika)Start with a gin and tonic, order several tapas to share, and as they say in Spain,832-834-3411